Far from killing off the fossil fuel industry, the energy transition has enabled hybrid manufacturers that diversify from oil and gas to clean energy to come out “on top”, according to independent research and intelligence company Rystad Energy.

Its latest analysis shows that hybrid equipment manufacturers serving the green industries posted the highest total shareholder returns between 2019 and 2025.

The annual average shareholder return by segment, weighted by market value, during the period was 29.6% for hybridised manufacturers, which produce equipment for fossil fuel and clean energy companies.

Solar equipment manufacturers posted the second-highest shareholder returns of 28.3%, followed by hydrogen manufacturers with 19.9% and wind manufacturers with 17.8%.

Renewables and hybrid contractors manufacturing equipment for the energy industries produced significantly higher shareholder returns than offshore oil and gas contractors overall.

Oil and gas manufacturers performed relatively poorly, with total shareholder returns representing 13.3% on average over the six-year period, and drill and well service contractors only 3.2%.

‘Rocket’

Analysts compared green energy manufacturers to “a rocket”, that have been “fuelled by investor confidence”, in a talk by Rystad Energy’s global head of supply chain research Audun Martinsen, and Rystad Energy’s senior vice president of the supply chain Binny Bagga on Thursday.

That confidence from investors could be at risk from the latest game of “political football”, in which party leaders have threatened to unravel green targets in the run-up to the next general election, as Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has threatened to repeal net zero laws.

At the Rystad Energy summit for Europe, the Rystad Energy EMEA Annual Summit, researchers discussed buying and selling in the energy industry, and the “net zero game of value creation”.

Uniper’s chief procurement officer Axel Wietfeld said in a panel on creating sustainable value across the value chain that Uniper constantly tries to “quantify” value creation.

He said that in the decommissioning of coal, measuring how it is dealing with waste management is one way to track progress.

The company has hydrogen-ready gas turbines ready to go and is also involved in the production of green hydrogen from ammonia.

“Perfect is the enemy of the good,” Wietfeld added, alluding to the complexities of meeting sustainability goals in the energy sector.

SBM Offshore’s chief executive Øivind Tangen added that value creation is a constant “balance” with environmental and social governance (ESG), citing customers’ appetite to be “emission-efficient”.

The market is not moving quickly enough in the energy transition, however, according to Tangen. He warned that without legislation, despite designing “technology-ready” modular emissions technology in partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, demand to capture emissions from gas-fired power plants is largely absent.

Spike in annual returns

Rystad Energy said that across the sector, contractors have had the “best shareholder returns” since 2019.

Rystad said “green manufacturing saw very high returns in 2020”.

That trend has continued, despite some oscillation, with hybrid, hydrogen, wind and solar suppliers all ticking up this year.

However, Rystad warned that “the adjusted Ebitda margin squeeze is real” in recent years, referencing adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), a measure of profitability.

Hybrid OEMs had 0.4 percentage point squeeze in 2024 on their Ebitda, down to 15.5%.

Wind OEMs were 3 percentage points down compared to 2019 at 7%, solar was down 7 percentage-points at 6.8%, and hydrogen OEMs experienced a big drop in Ebitda of 104 percentage points down to negative margins of 137% on average.

Equipment manufacturers in the study included Vestas, Schneider Electric, JA Solar, Hitachi Energy, First Solar, GE Vernova and others.

Oil and gas contractors included companies such as Baker Hughes, Aker Solutions, Halliburton and more.

Recovery short-lived for oil and gas

In the oilfield services business, “all verticals recovered strongly from the 2020 dip”, Rystad said.

But the market value weighted total shareholder return of publicly listed oilfield services companies fell below the 0% mark for drilling and wells services in 2023.

That has not yet recovered, with EPC, offshore services and oil and gas OEMs also falling, and the latter continuing to plunge.

Oilfield service industries have experienced a dip in operational performance in terms of Ebitda margins in 2024, falling to 18.5% compared to 22.5% a decade earlier.

Innovation intensity, expressed by research and development as a percentage of revenue, fell to 1.5%, down from 1.7%.

Rystad said there was a move to digital and ESG from 2025 onwards, with advanced analytics, robotics and environmental regulations.

However, the latest Rystad heatmap among oil and gas contractors shows that service companies area creating value by partnering with tech firms in 2025, with partnerships announced with IBM, Nvidia, Google and AWS, and Cognite.

‘Beaten price inflation’

According to Rystad, the operational cost per conventional barrels produced of oil equivalent ($ per boe) rose 2% in terms of opex efficiency to $11.7, up from $11.5m “beating price inflation”.

Rystad said that “tighter supply chain capacity and increasing demand have driven up prices”, adding that “efficiency gains in drilling, construction and project execution have improved greenfield and brownfield operations”.

Green developers, it said, have seen similar trends driven by “massive technology steps”.

Inflation across the supply chain for green developers has risen 5%, with the weighted average inflation rising to 105% in the green supply chain. Capex efficiency improvement among green developers rose 36%, to $1,714 per added kilowatt of capacity ($/kW).

Rystad warned that “despite recent price reduction for solar PV and batteries… average prices went up due to 2022 price hikes and increasing labour and construction costs”.

It said, “larger projects with more installed capacities… and improved new technology for solar and wind… have significantly improved project economics”.