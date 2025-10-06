Net-Zero Banking Alliance folds amid climate pushback

The Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) has voted to cease operations in a blow to green investment.

The decision follows a vote from the group’s members to move to follow a looser framework structure.

“As a result of this decision, NZBA will cease operations immediately,” a spokesperson for the group said.

The decision follows a steady exodus of some of the group’s biggest members over the course of the year in the wake of US president Donald Trump taking power.

Established in in 2021 and spearheaded by current prime minister of Canada Mark Carney, the NZBA was intended to help the banking sector cut carbon emissions.

Having more than 140 banks as members at its peak, six major US banks pulled out recently, including JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

UK banks Barclays and HSBC followed more recently.

Despite folding in its current form, the NZBA will keep its resources, which are designed to allow banks to determine how to set decarbonisation targets, accessible.

“The Guidance for Climate Target Setting for Banks and supporting implementation resources are the most widely used global banking framework focused specifically on setting decarbonisation targets and will remain publicly available,” the spokesperson added.

The fold up follows governments around the world weakening their climate change targets. In the UK, established political parties the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have rolled back their commitments to net zero. In addition, rising party Reform has made no secret of its outright hostility to renewable energy policies.

The decision by the NZBA also follows allegations from US lawmakers that its membership structure breached antitrust regulations.

The news comes as president of Shell US Colette Hirstius told the Financial Times over the weekend that the Trump administration’s decision to halt offshore wind farms was “damaging” investment.

Several offshore wind farms have been hit with stop orders or had their permits subjected to re-examination, including Equinor’s Empire Wind, Ocean Wind’s South Coast, and Orsted’s Revolution Wind, which was midway through construction when it received the order.

“I think uncertainty in the regulatory environment is very damaging. However far the pendulum swings one way, it’s likely that it’s going to swing just as far the other way,” Hirstius told the FT.

“I certainly would like to see those projects that have been permitted in the past continue to be developed.”