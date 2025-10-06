A Conservative government would allow for more oil and gas licenses in the North Sea, repeal the Climate Change Act, and dismantle the Climate Change Committee (CCC), according to Shadow Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho.

Speaking at the Conservative party conference in Manchester, delegates heard that if elected, the Tories would “scrap Mad Ed’s ban on the oil and gas licences” and reverse the energy profits levy (EPL).

The EPL, announced in 2022 by the previous Conservative goverment, is a temporary levy on profits arising from the upstream production of oil and gas, in addition to the permanent tax regime of ring fence corporation tax.

When Labour came into power in last year, it raised the level of EPL and extended the date to when it would cease to 2030 in a move that was heavily criticised by industry.

The shadow energy secretary pinned expensive electricity on the 2008 Climate Change Act legislation before adding: “Energy is not just part of the economy, it is the economy. It feeds into the costs of every business, every journey, every loaf of bread. That’s why right now the cost of energy is one of the biggest costs we have.

“It’s a stealth tax that is making us all poorer and it’s killing our industry,” she added.

The Climate Change Act 2008 is the UK’s primary law for tackling climate change, establishing a legal framework to cut greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” by 2050.

‘Pragmatic approach’ to net zero

Also speaking on the act, shadow energy minister Andrew Bowie told the conference: “We are pragmatists, that’s why we can repeal the Climate Change Act. We can change our position when facts change, when the country changes, we have to change – and that’s why we are where we are right now.”

He added: “We need a wholesale reset to our energy security and how to manage the transition. That starts with repealing the climate change act and the climate change committee.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband was the centre of attention as the shadow Chancellor Mel Stride took the stage to jibe: “We will also stop spending billions on Ed Miliband’s vanity projects which are simply driving up bills. We will put an end to them once and for all.”