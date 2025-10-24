Orkney Harbours have a leading role to play in Scotland’s energy transition.

The ports have resources and a skills base that make them vital to the maritime renewables industry, with assets such as Scapa Flow in particular giving the islands a competitive edge.

For that reason, development plans have put a focus on maximising the ports’ potential in this area. The idea is to future proof them, so they remain profitable not just for the next 10 years, but the next 100.

So, what is the current status of development and what are the headlines from 2025?

Capitalising on the asset of Scapa Flow

© Supplied by Orkney Harbours

Of course, Scapa Flow remains the islands’ greatest asset and development there continues apace. This year saw pre-contract service agreements for Scapa Deep Water Quay. The Scottish Government has provided £5 million of funding for the work, while Orkney Harbours has itself pumped in £2.2m.

Orkney Islands Council awarded the first phase of the design and build contract to a joint venture between Acciona and Jones Bros in April. Costs and the results of a feasibility study are due next month.

Paul Olvhoj, business development manager at Orkney Harbours, said: “We’re confident that’s going to be in a good position to move forward. We’re also hoping that planning will be confirmed by the end of the year. Then that’s two of the three blocks in place.

“We have investment advisors alongside us now and we’re working with the Scottish and UK governments to meet with potential investors. Hopefully, in the early part of next year, we’ll get those three tranches aligned and then we can make a final financial decision.”

In other developments, the authority undertook a survey of 16 sq km of the seabed in Scapa Flow. The move was part of investigations into the potential for wet storage for offshore wind structures. These need large anchorage, so Scapa Flow, as the largest natural deep water harbour in the northern hemisphere, is ideal. It’s hoped that when Scapa Deep Water Quay is completed having a wet storage site alongside will provide a one-stop solution for the industry.

Planning approval expected for Hatston Pier

© Supplied by Orkney Harbours

But it’s not just Scapa Flow that is seeing development on the islands. Hatston Pier, just outside of Kirkwall, is set to undergo a significant extension, increasing its berth to 685 metre with 10-metre water depth.

Additionally, 7.5 hectares of reclaimed land will provide a multi-user facility capable of handling cruise ships, ferries, and offshore vessels simultaneously.

This expansion will bolster the ability to manage increasing maritime traffic while supporting Orkney Harbours’ ambitions in the growing renewable energy sector.

It’s hoped planning for the work will be approved either by the end of the year or early in 2026.

Bucking the trend in oil and gas

© Supplied by Orkney Harbours

Renewables are undoubtedly the future, but fossil fuels remain vital to the economic health of the area. And this is an area where Orkney Harbours more than met the challenges of the sector in 2025. While the Flotta Terminal’s exports will never reach the highs of its heyday, the ship-to-ship market remains strong. The islands’ four tugs have been providing services for other vessels, particularly in crude oil, safely and without delays.

Paul said: “We’re still a premier location for ship-to-ship. In the last few weeks we’ve seen numbers increase, with calls coming in from different fields in the North Sea.”

Neither has that work been confined to the UK zone. Scandinavian fields have been a strong source of work.

Paul added: “We’ve seen a lot of calls come from the Norwegian sector. That’s a very buoyant market for us.”

So what’s next?

A significant move this year was Orkney Harbours and the council agreeing an energy strategy.

Meetings put a focus on developing all the existing assets. That would mean linking the ports of Stromness and Lyness to Hatston or Scapa Deep Water Quay to provide a one-stop-shop for the marine renewables sector as a whole, with opportunities in wave and tidal energy as well as offshore wind.

With all of this going on it’s clear the future remains bright for Orkney Harbours and its role in the renewables sector in 2025.

As Paul said: “We’re a profitable port and we’re meeting the challenges of the marketplace. We’re hoping to go from strength to strength in 2026.”

For more information visit the Orkney Harbours website.