The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All News

Tekmar starts work with cable giant Jan De Nul on offshore grid upgrade

Tekmar has signed a framework deal with Jan De Nul to work on TenneT's 2GW program in Germany.

October 8th 2025, 2:43 pm
2 min read
Tekmar HQ© Supplied by Tekmar
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

News Editor

Subsea cable firm Tekmar Group has started work supporting offshore grid transmission upgrades taking place in the Dutch and German North Sea.

The County Durham-based Tekmar has signed a framework deal with Belgian offshore installation firm Jan De Nul to provide its latest cable protection system (CPS) on TenneT’s 2GW program in Germany.

TenneT, the Dutch government-owned electricity system operator, is managing a significant grid upgrade in the Netherlands and Germany, developing 14 high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore grid connection systems with a transmission capacity of 2 gigawatt (GW) each in the North Sea by 2032.

Tekmar is supplying its 10th generation CPS as part of the framework agreement.

It said work has commenced “immediately” on the first of two projects awarded under the framework, with delivery expected in 2027 and the second due to deliver in 2028.

Tekmar CEO Richard Turner said the new framework extends its relationship with Jan De Nul.

“It demonstrates the confidence placed in Tekmar’s engineering expertise and delivery capability, while providing a clear pathway of multi-project opportunities in the growing German offshore wind market,” he said.

Harold Heeffer, portfolio director subsea cables at Jan De Nul, added: “Jan De Nul selected Tekmar’s 10th Generation cable protection system for its combination of proven track record and continuous innovation.

“This framework agreement secures reliable technology for multiple projects within TenneT’s 2GW program and strengthens the long-term collaboration between our companies.”

Newton Aycliffe-based firm, which was founded by subsea divers in 1985, recently celebrated the successful installation of over 200 miles (328 km) of 66KV inter-array cables that has deployed its CPS on Dogger Bank A, marking a major milestone in the construction of the world’s largest offshore wind farm.