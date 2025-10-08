Subsea cable firm Tekmar Group has started work supporting offshore grid transmission upgrades taking place in the Dutch and German North Sea.

The County Durham-based Tekmar has signed a framework deal with Belgian offshore installation firm Jan De Nul to provide its latest cable protection system (CPS) on TenneT’s 2GW program in Germany.

TenneT, the Dutch government-owned electricity system operator, is managing a significant grid upgrade in the Netherlands and Germany, developing 14 high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore grid connection systems with a transmission capacity of 2 gigawatt (GW) each in the North Sea by 2032.

Tekmar is supplying its 10th generation CPS as part of the framework agreement.

It said work has commenced “immediately” on the first of two projects awarded under the framework, with delivery expected in 2027 and the second due to deliver in 2028.

Tekmar CEO Richard Turner said the new framework extends its relationship with Jan De Nul.

“It demonstrates the confidence placed in Tekmar’s engineering expertise and delivery capability, while providing a clear pathway of multi-project opportunities in the growing German offshore wind market,” he said.

Harold Heeffer, portfolio director subsea cables at Jan De Nul, added: “Jan De Nul selected Tekmar’s 10th Generation cable protection system for its combination of proven track record and continuous innovation.

“This framework agreement secures reliable technology for multiple projects within TenneT’s 2GW program and strengthens the long-term collaboration between our companies.”

Newton Aycliffe-based firm, which was founded by subsea divers in 1985, recently celebrated the successful installation of over 200 miles (328 km) of 66KV inter-array cables that has deployed its CPS on Dogger Bank A, marking a major milestone in the construction of the world’s largest offshore wind farm.