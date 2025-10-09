Shawton Energy has been granted a £5.4m loan by Triodos Bank UK to help fund construction of its first ground-mounted solar farm in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

According to an October 8 announcement from Triodos, the solar farm will have a capacity of 8.6 MWp. The project, known as the Point Lane solar farm, is already under construction and is due to be operational by the end of 2025. It represents a new step for Shawton, which has a focus on rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) development.

Shawton, which is 50% owned by Lazard Asset Management, announced in February that it had acquired the solar farm from One Planet Developments. The project, which received planning approval in 2023, will include over 14,000 solar panels. Shawton said at the time that the solar farm was being developed in response to growing demand for “long-term, low-cost energy” from businesses that were also seeking to cut their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while lacking the space to install solar panels on their own sites.

© Supplied by Shawton Energy

Indeed, separately from the Triodos announcement, Shawton said on October 7 that it had entered into a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with the London-based King’s Cross Estate. The estate is leading the regeneration of a formerly derelict area with climate commitments including the construction of energy-efficient buildings and the integration of nature into design choices. The mixed-use scheme has a target of being a net-zero carbon estate by 2035.

Under the VPPA, the Point Lane solar farm will supply roughly 40% of the King’s Cross estate’s electricity demand. The estate will pay for the power generated at the Pembrokeshire solar farm even if it does not directly receive it. Instead, the VPPA will allow the estate to virtually access time-matched renewable power in an arrangement that aims to supply clean energy to urban locations where on-site generation is not feasible.

The deal is anticipated to displace roughly 2,100 tonnes per year of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

“This partnership with King’s Cross is a great example of how forward-thinking real estate portfolios can accelerate their journey to becoming net-zero carbon,” stated Shawton’s CEO, Jamie Shaw. He noted that the deal was Shawton’s first virtual corporate PPA.

“The Point Lane solar farm reflects our mission to deliver long-term, low-cost renewable energy for businesses, particularly those in dense city locations where on-site generation isn’t an option,” Shaw added.

Meanwhile, in the loan announcement from Triodos, Shaw welcomed the funding for construction of the solar farm.

“Our mission at Shawton Energy is to enable businesses across the UK to access cheaper, greener energy through innovative solutions and this loan will enable us to expand our portfolio and introduce ground-mounted technology to our solutions,” Shaw said.

Triodos specialises in financing renewable energy projects and says it “actively” lends to organisations that are driving forward the clean energy agenda.

“This innovative approach through a VPPA helped unlock the financing of this project as it provides predictable revenue streams and secures the financial future of the project,” stated Triodos’ senior relationship manager, Chris Cullen.

“Unlike traditional power purchase agreements, a VPPA operates as a long-term electricity price hedging agreement.”