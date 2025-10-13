Mission Control boss Chris Stark hopes that recent changes to the renewable energy auctions will address the loss of major offshore wind farm Hornsea 4, which won one of the largest contracts-for-difference (CfD) in the last allocation round.

“We were already in play, but they do help with the situation that Ørsted faces, especially the longer-term contract,” Stark said, adding: “They’ve been struggling across the board.”

In May, Danish developer Ørsted said it would cancel Hornsea 4, the latest of its planned developments off the coast of Yorkshire in the North Sea, which secured the biggest contract in the last national auction round.

Ørsted has announced it will discontinue construction on its Hornsea 4 offshore wind project in the UK, despite recently securing a CfD, but that it would retain options for future development.

The Danish developer said the 2.4 GW project had encountered “adverse developments” after securing a CfD in the sixth allocation around (AR6).

These included rising supply chain costs, higher interest rates, and growing risk around constructing and operating Hornsea 4 on time. The company said these factors “increased the execution risk” and “deteriorated” project value.

Stark explained during an even hosted by E-FWD in Hull on Thursday that the government had extended the contract awarded in the UK’s national auctions for 15 to 20 years, adding that it allowed bids from projects not yet fully in the planning system “to increase competition”.

He told Energy Voice that the body governing the path to net zero was “going to use our new powers” to ensure it “drew the line in the right place for a good value for money outcome”.

Renewable developer Ørsted confirmed in October that it will cut approximately 2,000 jobs by the end of 2027. As part of the latest plans, the company will cut more than a fifth of its workforce (23.8%). Ørsted employs about 8,400 people in 73 offices globally.

The first wave of redundancies is expected to take place in the final quarter of 2025, during which 500 jobs will be lost, nearly half of which will be in Denmark.

The company said the decision was due to a need to improve its competitiveness by 2028 and deliver annual cost savings of 2 billion kroner (£230m).

Ørsted warned about the potential job cuts on the back of a heavily discounted rights issue earlier this year, in which it raised $9.35bn (£6.95bn) to shore up finances in the wake of setbacks including policy changes following Trump’s appointment.