Proserv launches PhaseCatcher to revolutionise global oil and gas sampling industry

November 3rd 2025, 7:00 am
5 min read
The PhaseCatcher© Supplied by Proserv
The PhaseCatcher can capture water, oil and gas at the same conditions as the sample point flowline.

In partnership with Proserv

Proserv has been a staple when it comes to sampling for nearly 50 years, but now it’s looking to revolutionise the market with the launch of the PhaseCatcher Multi-Phase Sampling System.

We sat down with Richard Barr, the Technical Assurance and Business Development Manager for the Proserv sampling business unit, to hear more.

A personal and professional legacy

Richard Barr with the PhaseCatcher Multi-Phase Sampling System © Supplied by Proserv
Richard Barr has both a personal and professional interest in product development.

Essentially, the PhaseCatcher is the result of a perfect storm, one of those rare times when business, personal and professional interests all perfectly align.

To start there’s Richard, a Chartered Chemist. Over a 25-year-long career in oil and gas, he’s been involved in production chemistry operations, including working offshore and onshore in laboratories, and technical authority work too.

He said: “As a scientist, I have a keen interest in innovation and product development.

“But it’s a personal thing too. I’ve traced my family history from my son back through seven generations. My great grandfather was an engineer and a world-leading inventor. He has over 100 inventions to his name, and over 400 to the company. He was quite an astute businessman.

“I look up to my family history, and I’d like to leave a legacy for my children, too.”

The origins of the multiphase sampler

The new multi-phase sampler PhaseCatcher might just be that legacy, for Richard personally and for Proserv.

Richard said: “The Proserv sampling business unit has been around for about 45-plus years. We’re known for the design of sample cylinders used to contain, capture and transport pressurised hydrocarbons, oil and gas, and also water.

“We’re very well established in sampling. We supply equipment to all the major oil companies, to Tier 1 suppliers such as the big major service companies, and even to research institutions and universities. Our equipment is known globally.”

Richard started working for Proserv eight years ago. He added: “I’ve loved every minute of it. My manager is excellent. He encourages autonomy, personal development and gets the best out of you.

“He’s a very good leader and he’s part of the reason why we’ve developed the multi-phase sampler. Essentially, he put trust in me and I’ve got trust in him.

“I was hired initially to look at how Proserv could expand its product offering. Over the years since, we’ve launched a new commercial business model that’s never been done before in the North Sea, and this includes a couple of new products.”

One of the key new product launches was the mini separator using guided wave radar technology, which provides information on the levels of water, oil and gas within the cylinder. It’s been a success around the globe.

How the PhaseCatcher works

Richard was contacted by a peer from a service company with a query about sampling just gas and also just oil from a multi-phase flow line while maintaining pressure and temperature – this was needed for calibration of a Flowmeter.

He explained: “I was in the Proserv facility, walking around, and it was a eureka moment. The piston cylinder is proven technology, Proserv have been manufacturing them for years.

“Essentially, we have combined two products together. We’ve incorporated the guided wave radar into that piston cylinder.

“This new product allows us to take a sample from the flow line, where the piston maintains the flow line pressure, and if required a heating jacket/blanket to maintain the temperature conditions. There’s minimal change in pressure and temperature and therefore a minimal change in chemistry and the guided wave radar gives you your levels.

“What we now have is a device that can capture water, oil and gas at the same conditions as the sample point flowline. As there’s no change in the chemistry, so the chemistry composition of the oil, gas and water all remain representative and accurate.”

In short, the PhaseCatcher can measure individual phase volumes while also safely capturing and containing multiphase samples in a constant pressure cylinder at flowing temperature and pressure.

Richard added: “This has never been done before. We’ve just had a patent granted in Saudi and we’ve got patents pending in other energy jurisdictions across the globe.”

How the PhaseCatcher will change the industry

The PhaseCatcher on site. © Supplied by Proserv
The PhaseCatcher has already been used on sites in the Middle East and North Sea.

While the primary benefit of the PhaseCatcher is its ability to help support data input to calibrate the MultiPhase FlowMeter, the system also minimises exposure of toxic fluids, thereby allowing for improved operator and environmental safety.

This system speeds up the provision of actual data, allowing for near real-time where suitable analytical equipment is available, instead of relying on data modelling and projections, as was previously the norm.

Richard notes that since recently launching the PhaseCatcher, they’ve received global interest.

In fact, the product has already been approved for use, and in Field-Trial stages, with a super major oil company in Middle East and has been utilised in the North Sea. Details are being finalised for a trial in South America, with interest also registered from parties in Malaysia, Norway and America.

It was also tested and proven at the National Engineering Laboratory just outside Glasgow.

As Proserv gets ready for ADIPEC, the mood is celebratory.

Richard added: “From a personal perspective, I’ve created something that’s approved for use by a super major oil company, and that’s been requested for trials in South America. It’s a feeling of disbelief and relief – this could be a legacy, just in this one product alone.

“For Proserv, we are always looking at advancing and developing new solutions. We’re excited to be offering a product that’s brand new to the market, one that can improve operator safety.

“We consider the PhaseCatcher to be one of our game-changing products. We want to revolutionise the sampling market. We want to be the market leader in this area.

“We are the only company that we know of that can do this, and we’ve certainly got the patent and patents pending to back that up.”

Find out more about Proserv and the new PhaseCatcher Multi-Phase Sampling System.

