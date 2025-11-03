The first word in energy - App Image
The innovative solutions package from Dräger that makes safety a service

November 3rd 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
Dräger gas detector with technician in background.© Supplied by Dr?ger
Dräger's solutions offer greater flexibility and range for offshore operations.

In partnership with Dräger Marine & Offshore

Dräger is making waves in the energy industry with its innovative rental solutions.

The firm has pioneered its Safety as a Service model, which allows customers to reduce their financial outlay while shifting responsibility for maintenance, calibration and repair to Dräger

Companies have been keen to make use of the system, which can be tailored to their requirements and covers hire of equipment, personnel and services.

That success was rubber stamped recently when Dräger was named best for services and solutions at the EIC’s prestigious World Energy Supply Chain Awards.

It was recognition for a package with clear benefits.

Under Dräger’s Safety as a Service model, companies don’t need to invest large sums of money to get industry leading safety equipment, which it may only need to use on occasion.

The equipment will always come with the latest software, calibrated and serviced, so clients know what they are using is safe and will work.

Clients can also scale their fleet up or down depending on project needs at the time, making it more cost-effective.

If there are any issues with the rented kit, Dräger engineers are on-hand to assist with troubleshooting and if the equipment malfunctions, it sends out replacements at no extra cost.

So, what are the key areas this award-winning system covers?

Here we take a deep dive into Dräger’s innovative offering.

A leader in gas detection  

Drager polytron 6100 detector on pipe network. © Supplied by Drager
Dräger’s devices can be attached to pipes and provide feedback to a pelicase hub.

Dräger has 75 years of experience in the field of portable gas detection and offers a comprehensive range.

Its new generation of multi gas detectors includes personal gas monitoring, confined space entry (CSE) and clearance monitors which can measure up to seven gases simultaneously. That makes them ideal for personal air monitoring, CSE and HAZMAT applications. This portable range offers reliable measurements with durable, in-house designed sensors, ensuring maximum safety at low operating costs.

They include the X-am 8000 which can detect up to seven gases, including toxic and combustible gases, vapours and oxygen, with specialised methane detection in the ppm range – perfect for CSE.

Outstanding respiratory protection

Dräger’s experience in respiratory protection goes back even further with its first breathing apparatus brought out in 1903. Since then, the company has been a force for innovation and is continuously developing its respiratory protective equipment.

Its products include everything from powered air purifying respirators, such as the Explore 8500/8300 range, to self-contained breathing apparatus. That includes the leading BG ProAir closed circuit breathing apparatus which can be deployed for up to four hours.

Changing the game in confined space monitoring

Dräger specialises in solutions and support for working in confined spaces. Its experts offer professional tips and practical confined space training to help clients follow correct procedures and calmly deal with confined space rescue scenarios.

Its products include reliable confined space gas detectors and equipment for personal protection.

An exciting new offering is INARA, which provides safe monitoring of critical work in real time. It’s a solution to the issue of always having to have a guardrail worker on hand for projects.

The system involves portable, explosion-protected hardware which can be set up to provide 360-degree views of the work in progress. These are monitored by qualified personnel. That means you can always have flexible and secure monitoring at multiple locations. It also lets you digitally document your monitoring and generate safety reports automatically. Gas detection is built-in along with speakers and a microphone to allow workers to communicate with the monitors.

Specialists in drug and alcohol testing

Dräger breathalysers are used by law enforcement, industry and private users for reliable alcohol testing.

Each model offers features tailored to meet diverse professional requirements, including both active measurement (mouthpiece) and passive detection (funnel) methods across wide temperature ranges, as well as advanced data storage and printing options.

The top of the range Dräger Alcotest 7000 includes a wider temperature- and measuring range, low maintenance requirements and various networking options.

Find out more about Dräger’s extensive offering and its Safety as a Service model by visiting the website.

