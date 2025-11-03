Paula Kidd, partner, CMS Energy & Infrastructure, shares her thoughts on developments impacting offshore assets reaching end of life.

Globally, offshore decommissioning liabilities are estimated at more than US$300 billion (£225bn). The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) estimates £40bn will need to be spent on UK decommissioning, over £20bn of that in the next 10 years.

Questions around the cost, timing and methodology of decommissioning UK assets will involve multiple stakeholders. With this increase in activity, it is unsurprising that disputes and regulatory scrutiny are also rising.

There have been a number of interesting recent developments which will be having an impact as offshore assets reach end of life.

The first is the approach to emissions reduction, and the introduction of the OGA Plan to reduce UKCS greenhouse gas emissions in 2024 (OGA Plan). The OGA Plan requires asset owners, as part of the annual stewardship survey, to consider three cessation of production (COP) dates – (i) Company COP, (ii) Economic COP and (iii) Backstop COP – partly for the purposes of managing the decommissioning glidepath.

A recent judicial review of the NSTA’s advice on decommissioning illustrates how this might be expected to play into decommissioning. It was argued that the NSTA failed to give proper weight to “maximise economic recovery” since decommissioning would remove the offtake route for assets which were tied back to the Gryphon FPSO.

However, the court found that the NSTA’s advice was lawful, fair, properly reasoned and consistent with MER. This judgment is a clear indication that NSTA has flexibility in balancing economic, environmental and technical considerations when it comes to decommissioning.

This year has also seen two government consultations relating to decommissioning:

1) Building the North Sea’s Energy Future (DESNZ Consultation)

The DESNZ Consultation published in March 2025 noted concerns that decommissioning is not progressing as rapidly as planned. NSTA (rather than OPRED) is the regulator for well decommissioning, and also advises on the potential for infrastructure to be reused or repurposed, and cost control. The DESNZ Consultation included three general proposals for NSTA decommissioning reform:

Strengthen enforcement powers to ensure efficient well decommissioning and prevent long-term suspensions.

Link licence relinquishment to completed decommissioning, with financial safeguards if execution is at risk.

Simplify and clarify statutory processes, including rules for exploration wells and COP milestones.

If there is to be any reform of powers in relation to decommissioning, the industry will be keen to see further engagement on the detail of those proposals, as well as clarity as to how such NSTA powers might interact with the existing regulatory powers of OPRED.

2) Consultation on the derogation methodology under OSPAR Decision 98/3 (OSPAR Consultation)

The OSPAR Consultation was published on September 5 and will close on November 14 (extended from October 31). The consultation is in respect of draft guidance for a new three-step approach to derogation cases aimed to reduce the number of derogations by assessing full removal separately from other factors as follows:

Submission of a case for full removal; Where full removal is not possible, submitting a derogation proposal with a comparative assessment of decommissioning options (with views sought on whether the high-level guidance for derogation proposals set out in the draft guidance is sufficient); and Post-decommissioning project knowledge transfer, with views sought on clarity of the requirements of the guidance and any stakeholder concerns regarding information retention.

The OSPAR Consultation also seeks views on a policy change that would require “full removal” to mean a structure is cut at or near the seabed (rather than to three metres below the seabed per current policy), which could remove a technical impediment to full removal.

There are a number of other important questions on the horizon for decommissioning, eg post-decommissioning liability, the future of the energy profits levy (which was the subject of its own government consultation earlier this year) and its interaction with decommissioning tax relief, innovative approaches to decommissioning and how competing activities in the increasingly congested offshore space might be regulated.

Decommissioning is an important part of the energy transition, and how the UK addresses these issues is likely to be carefully observed by other jurisdictions. Old assets may present new challenges, but they may also open the door to new opportunities.

