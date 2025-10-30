Peel Ports Group has announced a further £10m investment in its Great Yarmouth site, which is being repositioned as the Port of East Anglia.

The new injection of cash brings the total investment to £70m across the UK’s second largest port operator and will be used to redevelop the port’s Northern Terminal, helping to accommodate offshore wind projects across the region.

Earlier this year, a substantial investment into its Southern Terminal was announced by the Group, which has earmarked £60m to transform capacity and improve efficiencies at the East of England port’s outer harbour.

The development will include an additional 1,150 ft (350 metres) of quay, a roll on/roll off (RoRo) ramp, a heavy lift pad and around 10 hectares (100,000 sq m) of strengthened outdoor storage space, according to the group.

This involves ensuring the port can support multiple hydrogen, carbon capture, offshore wind and nuclear energy projects.

New combined authority signals regional shift

The site is home to one of the deepest non-tidally restricted facilities on the UK’s east coast. Its existing terminals service infrastructure projects, such as Sizewell C and offshore energy projects based in the southern North Sea.

The renaming of the Great Yarmouth site to the Port of East Anglia coincides with the creation of a new combined authority for Suffolk and Norfolk and will come into effect in early 2026.

The new authority will receive £1 billion over 30 years in a new devolution deal, which includes an initial annual investment fund of £37.4 million for projects including transport, housing, and economic growth.

Peel Ports Group chief operating officer David Huck said: “We see this change as a reflection of our confidence in the wider region, as well as our long-term commitment to supporting the area’s growth.

“Great Yarmouth has – and continues to – play a crucial role in the UK’s energy transition and we have committed so much investment into the site to ensure we can deliver what is needed. We want to improve capabilities to ensure the town remains at the forefront of the energy sector for generations to come,” he added.