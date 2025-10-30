Former prime minister Theresa May has said public support for net zero remains strong as she spoke out in favour of a hasty energy transition.

It represents a rift with her party, which supports abolishing existing climate laws that she was an architect in strengthening.

“The opinion polls haven’t changed that much over recent years in terms of the very high-number percentage of the population who think climate change is an issue that needs to be dealt with,” she said at an event at 20 Old Bailey this week.

“What I would say to my own party is that there was an opinion poll that has shown 37% of people who voted Conservative in 2024 would not vote for a party that did not have a policy for reaching net zero.”

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch has proposed to scrap the Climate Change Act, brought in during 2008.

May was an architect in amending these in 2019 to increase emissions-reduction goals to 100% net zero.

With COP30 just around the corner, May warned that popular support for the road to net zero should not be overlooked by policymakers.

“That’s a political reality that seems to have gotten bypassed by those who have been setting the policy,” May said.

“I made my views public as I think this is a mistake.”

In August, a YouGov poll backed by Friends of the Earth showed 80% of the British public would support the UK generating more electricity from renewable energy.

According to May, the focus on the cost of energy has driven widespread scepticism around net zero targets.

Net zero climate ambitions were described as a “political football” by trade body EnergyUK’s leader Dhara Vyas, despite renewable energy technologies such as solar and offshore wind being among the cheapest forms of energy.

The parliamentary committee chair responsible for energy security and net zero, Bill Esterson, meanwhile told Energy Voice this week that policy-related subsidies including green levies only account for a tenth of bill costs, while wholesale costs account for over a third.

He is responsible for leading an inquiry into energy costs, and this month pressed the big six energy companies over the causes of bill hikes.

Esterson wrote a letter to energy company bosses asking where there might be room to make efficiencies given wholesale energy costs are “just over a third of the average electricity bill”.

This was after company bosses warned that bills would not fall even if wholesale costs dropped with non-commodity costs totalling around £300 this year.

May said “the focus that has driven that is the cost of energy” and the impact on manufacturing, adding that datacentres powering energy-hungry artificial intelligence “need a lot of energy”.

“If the cost is high, will they build them here in the UK? I can say, there are some being built in the UK,” she said.

“The theme is, the cost of energy is too high, and therefore we’re losing out.”

May suggested policies should be “adapted” to help bring costs down.

The proposals by current Conservative party leader Badenoch and shadow secretary for energy security and net zero Claire Coutinho would involve retrospectively scrapping legacy green energy subsidies such as the Renewables Obligation.

However, there are fears that retrospective changes to policy can be detrimental to investor certainty.

“It’s difficult to go back on something as absolute as saying we will repeal the Climate Change Act,” said May.

“Now, you can say, you can move to repeal it, but we’ll put something better in its place, and that might be a possibility, prior to the next election.

“But I think any party that is interested in getting young people to vote for it needs to understand the importance of climate change as an issue.”

UK special representative on climate Rachel Khyte said taking out additional levies and putting them on to general taxation or the gas bill is being discussed across parties. She said, the phrase net zero “has been weaponised”.

“It isn’t intrinsically that renewable energy is really expensive or will bankrupt the country as one political party keeps saying,” said Khyte.

“We have to then take the discussion into the public marketplace and talk about the cost of electricity,” she said.

Rachel Kyte, the representative to COP30, added that turning climate change into a culture war would be “dangerous”.

“This is about our energy security, it’s about the quality of our air,” she said.

May called for “optimism” around methods to tackle climate change going into United Nations talks next month.

“We need to be optimistic about that, and optimistic about what that can do for everybody in the future, because if we’re depressed about it, then it’s going to make it even harder for the politicians to actually do what they need to do,” she added.

Khyte, meanwhile, said: “Optimism is based on, notwithstanding some of the political chess pieces which seem to be on the move domestically, a proud tradition that goes across whoever’s been in government for the last 30, 40 years of really pushing the boundaries back.”