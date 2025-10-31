Pressure to ditch the windfall tax in the forthcoming budget is growing.

SNP Westminster Leader, Stephen Flynn, described the levy as “senseless” and accused the Labour Government of “burying its head in the sand” over the issue.

His intervention comes after a report from Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce claimed one in four North East firms have slashed jobs as a result of the windfall tax.

Meanwhile, last week a Scottish Affairs committee report warned that job losses from the North Sea oil and gas industry’s decline currently outstrip jobs created by the scale-up of the clean energy industry.

Back in May, Harbour Energy were forced to cut 250 jobs explicitly blaming the Labour Government’s Energy Profits Levy for the decision with an expert report warning the oil and gas industry could lose up to 400 jobs every two weeks for the next five years unless action is taken.

“Uncertainty and job losses have plagued our city since the Labour Government came to power and this report is another addition to the mounting pile of evidence that the Windfall Tax must be replaced at the budget,” Flynn said.

“Rachel Reeves and the Labour Government cannot bury their heads in the sand any longer.

“Right now there is not a clean energy transition, there is a cliff edge for workers – we have a world leading sector being decimated and the chance to create jobs not just for the next decade, but for the next century, being completely squandered.”

© House of Commons/UK Parliament/P

Flynn called for a “sensible” replacement for the tax.

“Barely a week goes by without a report of job losses or expert evidence warning of losses to come – the Labour Government must recognise their windfall tax is destroying jobs and replace it with something sensible that supports jobs in the existing world class industry off our coast and builds another one by its side,” he said.

‘Energy security at risk’

“The industry, academics, trade unions and charities are all saying the same thing, but it seems the Labour Government thinks it knows better.

“This blatant disregard for the North East and Scottish economy speaks volumes about how distant Westminster is from the needs of our energy sector and of our country.

“Westminster’s senseless energy policy will see our energy security put at risk and bills sky rocket while Scottish job losses pile high.”

Flynn suggested that an independent Scotland would better manage its “energy wealth”.

“It’s no wonder Scots are increasingly concluding that the only way to properly harness Scotland’s energy wealth is through a fresh start with independence,” he added.