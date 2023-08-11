In pictures: 50 years of International School Aberdeen

Celebrating 50 years of International School Aberdeen, we are taking a look at some of the key moments during this time.

Last year, the school proudly celebrated 50 years of educational excellence. 50 years being part of Aberdeen life and bringing families together from around the world.

© Supplied by International school

International School Aberdeen’s first school in Cults in 1972. Since then, the school has had many homes, finally settling on its present campus in 2010.

© Supplied by International school

Height proves beneficial for the under-15 team, with wins against Kincorth Academy

and Robert Gordons in 1975.

© Supplied by International School

Left to right:

Queen Elizabeth II visited ISA in 2013 and the school named their state-of-the-art 300-seat theatre after the late monarch.

By the mid-1980s, the US airbase at Edzell started sending students to ISA and by the

1990s they made up a third of the school population.

ISA was founded in 1972 as The American School Aberdeen (ASA) but by the mid-90s,

the student demographic diversified so the school adopted the IB and changed name to

International School Aberdeen (ISA) in 1996.

© Supplied by International school

1983 saw the arrival of the school’s first computers.

© Supplied by International school

The senior IB class of 1999 – a group of students working towards the internationally recognised diploma, allowing them to continue into further education anywhere in the world.

© Supplied by International school

In 1979, the school’s owner, AJ McCormick sold the school to a group of major energy companies who created a not-for-profit company – Paloak to ensure an international education in the city to support a booming energy sector bringing many

expatriates to Aberdeen.

© Supplied by Aberdeen Internation

In 2006, ISA not only hosted the ISSA Volleyball Tournament but the Senior Boys team cruised past every team and made it to the finals against DSL, taking first place.

© Supplied by International school

In 1980, eight years after the school was founded, the student population had grown

significantly, and a new building was required. Secondary students remained in Cults

whilst elementary students moved to Milltimber.