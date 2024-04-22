Arnlea: celebrating 30 years of success and three new appointments 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arnlea: celebrating 30 years of success and three new appointments 

22/04/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ArnleaArnlea
Pictured left to right: Kailee Hoffman (SaaS Delivery Manager), Jen Hughes (Marketing Manager) and Claire Murray (Head of Business Development).  

Arnlea, a leading provider of innovative inspection and maintenance software solutions, is thrilled to celebrate its 30th anniversary of delivering excellence to the energy industry in Aberdeen, Scotland and beyond.

In conjunction with this milestone, Arnlea is proud to announce the appointment of three key members to their team: Claire Murray as Head of Business Development, Jen Hughes as Marketing Manager and Kailee Hoffman as SaaS Delivery Manager.

Since its inception in 1994, Arnlea has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge software solutions tailored to the specific needs of the energy sector. With a strong focus on enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and compliance, Arnlea has established itself as a trusted partner to some of the world’s largest energy companies, working with organisations such as BP, Shell, Total Energies, Equinor, CNOOC, SBM Offshore and Apache over the past three decades.

Last year, Arnlea announced the launch of their latest innovation, their cloud-based field service management software called Nexar. This software has been designed to revolutionise inspections and maintenance processes, with their clients already reporting up to 150% more inspections being carried out, a 10% reduction in downtime, and 5% less carbon emissions being generated compared to standard methods of inspections and maintenance.

Following the launch of Nexar, Arnlea are now proud to announce the recent appointment of Claire Murray as the Head of Business Development, Jen Hughes as Marketing Manager and Kailee Hoffman as SaaS Delivery Manager. This strategic move comes as they aim to fortify their team and pursue ambitious growth plans to bring Nexar to a global market.

In her new role, Claire Murray will play a pivotal part in shaping Arnlea’s business development strategy, fostering client relationships, and contributing to the company’s continued success. With her extensive experience and proven track record in building client relationships, Claire brings a wealth of expertise to the Arnlea team. Claire will be supported by Jen Hughes, who will lead the company’s marketing efforts to elevate the Arnlea brand, engage new audiences, and drive awareness of Nexar’s unparalleled benefits within the field service management sector. Kailee Hoffman will head up the Arnlea SaaS Delivery team, bringing invaluable experience in client success and product support to the role as she ensures the seamless deployment of Nexar to Arnlea’s global client base.

Allan Merritt, Arnlea’s CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for Claire, Jen and Kailee’s appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to celebrate Arnlea’s 30th anniversary, marking three decades of innovation and excellence in the field of asset management solutions. As we embark on this milestone, we are delighted to welcome Claire, Jen and Kailee to the team. Their expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success. We look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to serve our clients and expand our presence in the field service management sector.”

Claire Murray said: “I am honoured to join the Arnlea team at such an exciting time in the company’s history.  I can’t wait to learn more about our clients (and potential clients), to build relationships, and to provide a product and service that delivers real benefits. Arnlea has come across to me as a team who are deeply passionate and proud of the product they have developed, and ambitious for the future of that product. I’m excited to be part of that and for the new challenges ahead.”

With the celebration of Arnlea’s 30th year in business and the appointment of Claire, Jen and Kailee, as well as the recent launch of their Nexar software, 2024 is shaping up to be a significant year for the company which has big growth plans for the future.

Arnlea looks forward to working with its new team members to enhance its business development and market presence, and achieve new heights of success in the coming years. for more information head over to the website.

