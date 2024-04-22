Arnlea: celebrating 30 years of success and three new appointments 

Arnlea, a leading provider of innovative inspection and maintenance software solutions, is thrilled to celebrate its 30th anniversary of delivering excellence to the energy industry in Aberdeen, Scotland and beyond.

In conjunction with this milestone, Arnlea is proud to announce the appointment of three key members to their team: Claire Murray as Head of Business Development, Jen Hughes as Marketing Manager and Kailee Hoffman as SaaS Delivery Manager.

Since its inception in 1994, Arnlea has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge software solutions tailored to the specific needs of the energy sector. With a strong focus on enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and compliance, Arnlea has established itself as a trusted partner to some of the world’s largest energy companies, working with organisations such as BP, Shell, Total Energies, Equinor, CNOOC, SBM Offshore and Apache over the past three decades.

Last year, Arnlea announced the launch of their latest innovation, their cloud-based field service management software called Nexar. This software has been designed to revolutionise inspections and maintenance processes, with their clients already reporting up to 150% more inspections being carried out, a 10% reduction in downtime, and 5% less carbon emissions being generated compared to standard methods of inspections and maintenance.

Following the launch of Nexar, Arnlea are now proud to announce the recent appointment of Claire Murray as the Head of Business Development, Jen Hughes as Marketing Manager and Kailee Hoffman as SaaS Delivery Manager. This strategic move comes as they aim to fortify their team and pursue ambitious growth plans to bring Nexar to a global market.

In her new role, Claire Murray will play a pivotal part in shaping Arnlea’s business development strategy, fostering client relationships, and contributing to the company’s continued success. With her extensive experience and proven track record in building client relationships, Claire brings a wealth of expertise to the Arnlea team. Claire will be supported by Jen Hughes, who will lead the company’s marketing efforts to elevate the Arnlea brand, engage new audiences, and drive awareness of Nexar’s unparalleled benefits within the field service management sector. Kailee Hoffman will head up the Arnlea SaaS Delivery team, bringing invaluable experience in client success and product support to the role as she ensures the seamless deployment of Nexar to Arnlea’s global client base.

Allan Merritt, Arnlea’s CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for Claire, Jen and Kailee’s appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to celebrate Arnlea’s 30th anniversary, marking three decades of innovation and excellence in the field of asset management solutions. As we embark on this milestone, we are delighted to welcome Claire, Jen and Kailee to the team. Their expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success. We look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to serve our clients and expand our presence in the field service management sector.”

Claire Murray said: “I am honoured to join the Arnlea team at such an exciting time in the company’s history. I can’t wait to learn more about our clients (and potential clients), to build relationships, and to provide a product and service that delivers real benefits. Arnlea has come across to me as a team who are deeply passionate and proud of the product they have developed, and ambitious for the future of that product. I’m excited to be part of that and for the new challenges ahead.”

With the celebration of Arnlea’s 30th year in business and the appointment of Claire, Jen and Kailee, as well as the recent launch of their Nexar software, 2024 is shaping up to be a significant year for the company which has big growth plans for the future.

Arnlea looks forward to working with its new team members to enhance its business development and market presence, and achieve new heights of success in the coming years. for more information head over to the website.