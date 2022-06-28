Aberdeen chosen as host for major World Energy Council event

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The World Energy Council has chosen to hold its Energy Trilemma Summit and 2022 Executive Assembly in Aberdeen.

It is the first time the event – which will take place on October 12 and 13, 2022 at the P&J Live, on the outskirts of the Granite City – will have been held in Scotland.

Themed on ‘transformational solutions in turbulent times’, the summit will be attended by representatives from the world’s energy community.

They will discuss practical actions to accelerate clean and just energy transitions across the globe.

Special attention will be given to transformational solutions that address the energy trilemma of security, affordability, and environmental sustainability.

The Energy Trilemma Summit and 2022 Executive Assembly bring together the World Energy Council’s leadership and expert community from nearly 100 countries.

The Executive Assembly, the organisation’s annual governance meeting, will take place on October 12.

The following day, October 13, the invitation-only Energy Trilemma Summit will explore the new global context of energy security and affordability.

Neil Brownlee, head of business events at VisitScotland, said: “Scotland is a world-leader in developing and implementing renewable energy sources and has a thriving community of experts and organisations dedicated to this work. Bringing this prestigious event to

“Scotland is a prime example of our Policy Driven Model being used as a vehicle to showcase and champion our sectoral strengths, delivering government policy and our commitment to creating a sustainable future.

“Events such as this are an opportunity for experts to share knowledge and to shape the future of not only the energy sector but all sectors. I look forward to welcoming the World Energy Council to Scotland.”

Steven Daun, head of sales – associations, P&J Live, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the World Energy Council to our venue in the city of Aberdeen – a pivotal meeting of the world’s energy leaders as they consider critical issues and explore best practices in energy.

“It seems only fitting to secure this summit within Aberdeen; a city transitioning toward a greener energy age.

“P&J Live is glad to work together for a brighter future and support the city’s ambitious plans of becoming a global leader as we make this energy transition. The venue itself carries a BREEAM rating of ‘excellent’ making it the most sustainable venue of its kind in the UK.”