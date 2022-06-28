Aberdeen chosen as host for major World Energy Council event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen chosen as host for major World Energy Council event

The World Energy Council has chosen to hold its Energy Trilemma Summit and 2022 Executive Assembly in Aberdeen.
By Hamish Penman
28/06/2022, 4:58 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by DC Thomson/ DarrellAberdeen World Energy Council
Pictured 31/01/2020 Picture by DARRELL BENNS . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Darrell Benns Date; 31/01/2020

It is the first time the event – which will take place on October 12 and 13, 2022 at the P&J Live, on the outskirts of the Granite City – will have been held in Scotland.

Themed on ‘transformational solutions in turbulent times’, the summit will be attended by representatives from the world’s energy community.

They will discuss practical actions to accelerate clean and just energy transitions across the globe.

Special attention will be given to transformational solutions that address the energy trilemma of security, affordability, and environmental sustainability.

The Energy Trilemma Summit and 2022 Executive Assembly bring together the World Energy Council’s leadership and expert community from nearly 100 countries.

The Executive Assembly, the organisation’s annual governance meeting, will take place on October 12.

The following day, October 13, the invitation-only Energy Trilemma Summit will explore the new global context of energy security and affordability.

Neil Brownlee, head of business events at VisitScotland, said: “Scotland is a world-leader in developing and implementing renewable energy sources and has a thriving community of experts and organisations dedicated to this work. Bringing this prestigious event to

“Scotland is a prime example of our Policy Driven Model being used as a vehicle to showcase and champion our sectoral strengths, delivering government policy and our commitment to creating a sustainable future.

“Events such as this are an opportunity for experts to share knowledge and to shape the future of not only the energy sector but all sectors. I look forward to welcoming the World Energy Council to Scotland.”

Steven Daun, head of sales – associations, P&J Live, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the World Energy Council to our venue in the city of Aberdeen – a pivotal meeting of the world’s energy leaders as they consider critical issues and explore best practices in energy.

“It seems only fitting to secure this summit within Aberdeen; a city transitioning toward a greener energy age.

“P&J Live is glad to work together for a brighter future and support the city’s ambitious plans of becoming a global leader as we make this energy transition. The venue itself carries a BREEAM rating of ‘excellent’ making it the most sustainable venue of its kind in the UK.”

