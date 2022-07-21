Finalists announced for 2022 Offshore Safety Awards

Energy majors and local supply chain firms are among the finalists announced for this year’s Offshore Safety Awards.
The annual awards, jointly organised by Offshore Energies UK and Step Change in Safety, recognise and celebrate individuals and businesses striving to make North Sea operations as safe as possible.
Held on Thursday 8 September at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, the 2022 awards will form part of the day-long event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Step Change in Safety, a member organisation which aims to make the UK the safest oil region in the world in which to work.
This year’s event, sponsored by Harbour Energy, will also mark the first in-person ceremony since 2019. It offers attendees the unique opportunity to decide the winners through an interactive vote, following an award submission from each finalist.
Finalists for this years safety awards include:
Maritime Safety
- Vitalii Kushmila, Solstad
- Bill O’Hara, Stena Drilling Ltd
- Artur Stols, Vroon Offshore Services Ltd
Safety Rep
- Anders Petter Andersen, Aker Solutions
- Mark Quigley, bp
- Alan Bartlett, Stork
Welfare and Wellbeing
- North Sea Mental Health Champions, bp
- Allan Errington, ESS (part of Compass Group)
- Peterson Energy Logistics
Operational Integrity
- Rebecca Main, Anasuria Operating Company
- Lee Hunter, Bureau Veritas Marine and Offshore
- CAN Group
Workforce Engagement
- Harbour Elected Safety Representatives, Harbour Energy
- JinHan Lim, TotalEnergies E&P UK
- Ian McKnight & Paul Parkes, Wood
Sharing and Learning
- 3t Energy Group
- Sean Buchan, Global E&C
- Virtual Marine / SAFER Training
Step Change in Safety executive director Steve Rae said the standard and number of nominees received “exceeded expectations and reflects how importantly these awards are viewed.”
“The OSA’s provide the ideal opportunity for employers and employees alike to showcase their ingenuity and commitment to improving health and safety in the offshore sector,” he added.
“The offshore energy sector continues to innovate and drive improved performance across health and safety management and we are delighted to once again be able to publicly recognise the hard work and dedication of these finalists.
Mr Rae also thanked Step Change in Safety’s focal points, safety reps, OIM networks and event sponsors, who he said had a “difficult task” in judging the numerous nominations.
“The Step Change in Safety team look forward to welcoming all the finalists and wish them the best of luck at the awards event on 8th September at the P&J Live,” he continued.
Tickets for this year’s event are still available.