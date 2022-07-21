Finalists announced for 2022 Offshore Safety Awards

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Energy majors and local supply chain firms are among the finalists announced for this year’s Offshore Safety Awards.

The annual awards, jointly organised by Offshore Energies UK and Step Change in Safety, recognise and celebrate individuals and businesses striving to make North Sea operations as safe as possible.

Held on Thursday 8 September at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, the 2022 awards will form part of the day-long event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Step Change in Safety, a member organisation which aims to make the UK the safest oil region in the world in which to work.

This year’s event, sponsored by Harbour Energy, will also mark the first in-person ceremony since 2019. It offers attendees the unique opportunity to decide the winners through an interactive vote, following an award submission from each finalist.

Finalists for this years safety awards include:

Maritime Safety

Vitalii Kushmila, Solstad

Bill O’Hara, Stena Drilling Ltd

Artur Stols, Vroon Offshore Services Ltd

Safety Rep

Anders Petter Andersen, Aker Solutions

Mark Quigley, bp

Alan Bartlett, Stork

Welfare and Wellbeing

North Sea Mental Health Champions, bp

Allan Errington, ESS (part of Compass Group)

Peterson Energy Logistics

Operational Integrity

Rebecca Main, Anasuria Operating Company

Lee Hunter, Bureau Veritas Marine and Offshore

CAN Group

Workforce Engagement

Harbour Elected Safety Representatives, Harbour Energy

JinHan Lim, TotalEnergies E&P UK

Ian McKnight & Paul Parkes, Wood

Sharing and Learning

3t Energy Group

Sean Buchan, Global E&C

Virtual Marine / SAFER Training

Step Change in Safety executive director Steve Rae said the standard and number of nominees received “exceeded expectations and reflects how importantly these awards are viewed.”

“The OSA’s provide the ideal opportunity for employers and employees alike to showcase their ingenuity and commitment to improving health and safety in the offshore sector,” he added.

“The offshore energy sector continues to innovate and drive improved performance across health and safety management and we are delighted to once again be able to publicly recognise the hard work and dedication of these finalists.

Mr Rae also thanked Step Change in Safety’s focal points, safety reps, OIM networks and event sponsors, who he said had a “difficult task” in judging the numerous nominations.

“The Step Change in Safety team look forward to welcoming all the finalists and wish them the best of luck at the awards event on 8th September at the P&J Live,” he continued.

Tickets for this year’s event are still available.