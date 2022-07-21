Finalists announced for 2022 Offshore Safety Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Finalists announced for 2022 Offshore Safety Awards

Energy majors and local supply chain firms are among the finalists announced for this year’s Offshore Safety Awards.
By Andrew Dykes
21/07/2022, 12:47 pm
The annual awards, jointly organised by Offshore Energies UK and Step Change in Safety, recognise and celebrate individuals and businesses striving to make North Sea operations as safe as possible.

Held on Thursday 8 September at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, the 2022 awards will form part of the day-long event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Step Change in Safety, a member organisation which aims to make the UK the safest oil region in the world in which to work.

This year’s event, sponsored by Harbour Energy, will also mark the first in-person ceremony since 2019. It offers attendees the unique opportunity to decide the winners through an interactive vote, following an award submission from each finalist.

Finalists for this years safety awards include:

Maritime Safety

  • Vitalii Kushmila, Solstad
  • Bill O’Hara, Stena Drilling Ltd
  • Artur Stols, Vroon Offshore Services Ltd

Safety Rep

  • Anders Petter Andersen, Aker Solutions
  • Mark Quigley,  bp
  • Alan Bartlett, Stork

Welfare and Wellbeing

  • North Sea Mental Health Champions, bp
  • Allan Errington, ESS (part of Compass Group)
  • Peterson Energy Logistics

Operational Integrity

  • Rebecca Main, Anasuria Operating Company
  • Lee Hunter, Bureau Veritas Marine and Offshore
  • CAN Group

Workforce Engagement

  • Harbour Elected Safety Representatives, Harbour Energy
  • JinHan Lim, TotalEnergies E&P UK
  • Ian McKnight & Paul Parkes, Wood

Sharing and Learning

  • 3t Energy Group
  • Sean Buchan, Global E&C
  • Virtual Marine / SAFER Training

Step Change in Safety executive director Steve Rae said the standard and number of nominees received “exceeded expectations and reflects how importantly these awards are viewed.”

“The OSA’s provide the ideal opportunity for employers and employees alike to showcase their ingenuity and commitment to improving health and safety in the offshore sector,” he added.

“The offshore energy sector continues to innovate and drive improved performance across health and safety management and we are delighted to once again be able to publicly recognise the hard work and dedication of these finalists.

Mr Rae also thanked Step Change in Safety’s focal points, safety reps, OIM networks and event sponsors, who he said had a “difficult task” in judging the numerous nominations.

“The Step Change in Safety team look forward to welcoming all the finalists and wish them the best of luck at the awards event on 8th September at the P&J Live,” he continued.

Tickets for this year’s event are still available.

