Industry leaders, influencers, and experts line up for International Energy Week 2023

International Energy Week Transitioning Out of Crisis 28 February – 2 March 2023 ieweek.co.uk
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
09/01/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Energy Instituteinternational energy week 2023
Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, BP CEO Bernard Looney and EI President Juliet Davenport.

bp’s Bernard Looney FREng FEI, Masdar’s Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, and other leaders and influencers from across and beyond the global energy sector will convene next month to discuss the big challenges – the climate emergency, energy security, and volatile prices – facing the sector and consumers.

Taking place from 28 February to 2 March 2023 at the InterContinental London Park Lane, this three-day conference convened by the Energy Institute’s sector experts will focus on transitioning out of crisis, bringing together major energy leaders alongside high-profile figures from NGOs, governments, and academia.

Energy Institute Chief Executive, Dr Nick Wayth CEng FEI, commented:

“Last year’s International Energy Week coincided with Russia’s devastating invasion of Ukraine, which upended many assumptions about energy security, sent international gas prices spiralling, and compounded the ever-present challenges we face around climate change.

“For 2023, big name leaders, influencers, and experts from the world of energy will again meet in London to share views and ideas on the converging solutions to these crises. It’s a must for anyone leading on corporate strategy, business development or technological innovation.”

The latest speakers confirmed for International Energy Week 2023 include:

– Juliet Davenport OBE HonFEI, President, Energy Institute

– Bernard Looney FREng FEI, Chief Executive Officer, bp

– Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar

– Professor Jim Skea CBE FEI, Imperial College London; IPCC Working Group II

– Dr Pratima Rangarajan, Chief Executive Officer, OGCI Climate Investments

– Dev Sanyal FEI, Chief Executive Officer, Varo Energy

– Dr Carole Nakhle, Chief Executive Officer, Crystol Energy

– Luis Henrique Guimarães, Chief Executive Officer, Cosan

– Michael Liebreich HonFEI, Chairman & Chief Executive, Liebreich Associates

– Monica Collings, Chief Executive Officer, So Energy

– Ruth Herbert, Chief Executive Officer, Carbon Capture and Storage Association

– Lindsay McQuade, Director of Energy, EMEA, Amazon Web Services

– Grete Tveit, Senior Vice President for Low Carbon Solutions, Equinor

– Hugues Bourgogne, Executive Vice President for Safety, Environment & Asset Management, Shell

