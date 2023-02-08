Future North Sea 2023 in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Events

Future North Sea 2023 in pictures

By Ryan Duff
08/02/2023, 5:49 pm
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC ThoFuture North Sea
Future North Sea 2023

Energy Voice’s third annual Future North Sea event made its in-person debut at Aberdeen’s P&J Live today.

The event saw experts from across the energy sector discussing what they expect from the coming months.

The event was opened by the head of Energy Voice Ryan Stevenson, who introduced keynote speaker Rob Fox of SLB.

Safety was a key talking point of the first-panel discussion which was chaired by Keith Wise.

Also joining the discussion were: Pauline Innes, director of supply chain and decommissioning at the NSTA, Megan Hine UK business development manager of clean energy at Drager, Aiden Hardy regional business development manager at STATS Group, Sean Truesdale managing director at Surface Corrosion, Donald Mackay, business development manager at SLB and Donald Wilson decommissioning and projects director at TAQA.

© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho Head of Energy Voice, Ryan Stevenson, kicking off FNS 2023
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho FNS 2023. Left to right Magen Hine, David Wilson, Donald Mackay, Sean Truesdale, Aiden Hardy and Pauline Innes
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho FNS 2023 panel 1
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho FNS 2023 panel 1
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho FNS 2023 panel 1
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho FNS 2023 panel 1

Decarbonised Production

The second panel of the day, decarbonised production, was moderated by Energy Voice’s Europe editor, Allister Thomas and saw experts fielding questions from both the in-person audience and those attending the event online.

This panel hosted: Mitch Flegg, chief executive at Serica Energy, Rob Fox, managing director of Europe for SLB, Beena Sharma, chief executive of CCU International and Iain Martin, CCUS theme lead, Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho Future Nort Sea decarbonised production panel.
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho Mitch Flegg, chief executive at Serica Energy and Beema Sharma CEO of CCU
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho Mitch Flegg, chief executive at Serica Energy, speaking at Energy Voice's Future North Sea event.
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho Beema Sharma presenting at FNS 2023
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho Iain Martin on panel 2 at FNS 2023
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho FNS 2023 panel 1
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho FNS 2023 panel two in full swing
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho Mitch Flegg, chief executive at Serica Energy presenting at FNS 2023
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho The ever first FNS in person audience

