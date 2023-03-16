AREG plans follow up event after last year’s success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Events

AREG plans follow up event after last year’s success

By Ryan Duff
16/03/2023, 2:23 pm
Gordon McIntosh, deputy minister for natural resources for the government of Newfoundland & Labrador
Gordon McIntosh, deputy minister for natural resources for the government of Newfoundland & Labrador

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group is set to host a webinar series to “build on the success” of last year’s Energy Futures Conference and Exhibition.

The north-east green energy organisation will provide an overview of the developments emerging from the 1,200 MW Bellrock, 900MW Broadshore and the 1,000MW Stromar offshore wind projects.

Gordon McIntosh, Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) director and chairman and director at AIA, who is chairing the webinar, will be joined by Julian Das, Ørsted supply chain development manager for the Stromar offshore wind farm and Kirsty Adams, head of supply chain for the BlueFloat Energy|Renantis Partnership.

Ms Adams and Mr Das will share more about timescales for the projects and opportunities for the industry to get involved.

Mr McIntosh said: “Floating offshore wind represents a huge opportunity for Scotland’s economy and labour force, and I am looking forward to exploring some of the exciting developments, which emerged from the recent ScotWind leasing round.

“As the first in our series of Energy Futures webinars, we are keen to follow up on one of the main themes from our event last year – offshore renewables. The webinar will allow interested parties to learn more about the Bellrock, Broadshore and the Stromar projects, which are all located off the North-east coast of Scotland.”

AREG © Supplied by AREG
David Rodger, former CEO of AREG.

This follows news the AREG’s chief executive, David Rodger, is stepping down from his position.

At the time of the announcement the group said: “AREG will continue to support its growing membership and represent the fast-growing sector it has championed for 20 years.”

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, 22 March from 1-2 pm and it is free to attend. Attendees will be able to submit questions for speakers to address during the online event.

Upcoming online seminars from the organisation will cover more of Scotland’s offshore renewable projects.

To find out more about the event click here.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts