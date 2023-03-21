Decom Week 2023 to facilitate operator-supply chain conversation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Decom Week 2023 to facilitate operator-supply chain conversation

By Reporter
21/03/2023, 6:58 am
© Supplied by Decom North SeaDecom Week 2023
(L-R) Callum Falconer and Sam Long.

Decom North Sea, the only membership organisation focused upon decommissioning across the energy industry, has announced a programme of events for Decom Week 2023.

Taking place between May 15 and 19, Decom Week will include a wide-ranging series of events designed to build relationships, offer exclusive decommissioning sector intelligence and knowledge, and recognise the ground-breaking work being undertaken by companies of all sizes and specialisms.

Entitled “Climate of Change: Opportunities in Decommissioning”, the core two-day conference which takes place in Aberdeen will be punctuated and bookended by a number of social and sporting events, including the 6th annual Decom Awards.

With contributions from the Repsol Sinopec Resources UK, EnQuest, AF Offshore, Boston Consulting Group, ExxonMobil, and many more from across the operator and supply chain communities, the 25 speaker strong agenda will focus upon a range of topics including the diversification of decommissioning, models for delivery, timescales, contracting and best practice in existing and new markets and the decarbonisation of decommissioning.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to speak on an exclusive, one-to-one basis with attending operators and primary contractors.

An indoor/outdoor exhibition will showcase many of its member companies while delegate visits to a range of organisations, including the National Decommissioning Centre, the Mining and Rescue Centre and National Subsea Centre will complete the conference.

This is the second Decom Week to be created by DNS chief executive, Sam Long and operations director Callum Falconer.

Sam comments: “We’re following a precedent set in 2022 to provide the energy decom sector with an interactive, insightful, and enjoyable week which is designed to appeal to all decom professionals and organisations, regardless of career stage or specialism.

“Decommissioning is a long-term option. Supplemented by opportunities in nuclear and renewable energy, it will play a critical role in the Energy Transition. A significant element of that remains the considerable opportunity which lies in the decommissioning of existing energy infrastructure which is projected to have a global annual value of $8 – $10billion in the next decade.

“Therefore, at the heart of our discussions during Decom Week, the focus will remain on current and future work scopes, the potential for economic, employment, export growth and the role that decommissioning will play in improving circularity and economic sustainability.”

Find out more at www.decomnorthsea.com/decom-week-2023/

