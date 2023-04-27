Wood boss to open this year’s Energy Exports Conference in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wood boss to open this year’s Energy Exports Conference in Aberdeen

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
27/04/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 27/04/2023, 8:22 am
Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin

Ken Gilmartin, chief executive of Wood (LON: WG), has been confirmed for the opening of the Energy Exports Conference in Aberdeen.

The Irish businessman will be this year’s guest for an ‘An Interview With’ during the plenary session at the two-day event, where he will be quizzed by Stuart Broadley, CEO of the Energy Industries Council.

During the personal and interactive discussion, audience members will gain and insight into Mr Gilmartin’s thoughts and opinions on the current state of the energy industry.

Mr Gilmartin took over as Wood’s CEO from Robin Watson in July 2022, and is focussing on taking the Aberdeen-headquartered company into a “new era”.

Recently, he has been a vocal champion of UK North Sea expertise, particularly as a key hub for the energy services giants business.

Mr Broadley said: “We are delighted to be up close and personal with Ken Gilmartin for the anticipated ‘An Interview With…’ on day 1 of the Energy Exports Conference 2023.

“Previous interviews have included Sir Ian Wood and Louise Kingham Senior Vice President, Europe and Head of Country, of BP, who have been invited to return to the conference this year in a different capacity.

“Interviews with stalwarts such as these are always a big audience draw as these guests are the leading voices of our industry. As Ken rightly shares, we have huge levels of expertise in the North Sea developed over decades of oil and gas, and in many other geographies around the world. I look forward to chatting with Ken and delving into the way ahead for Wood and the wider industry.”

Talking ahead of his participation in this year’s Energy Exports Conference, Mr Gilmartin said: “Wood is a story of success based on talent, innovation and the ability to play on the world stage. We are remarkable people, trusted by clients, to design, build and advance the world.

“Our local teams are working on world-class projects in over 50 countries and I find it inspiring how this valuable expertise has been developed and exported to make a real impact globally. As an industry, we have a real opportunity in delivering the energy transition – the future is in our hands and we should embrace it.”

The Energy Exports Conference 2023, which takes place at the P&J Live, Aberdeen on June 6 and 7, is shaping up to bring the best and most relevant information, opportunities, and assistance within the global energy exports market to one place.

With the support of organising and supporting partners, key speakers, international delegates, and EIC experts from around the globe, the free two-day conference brings real-time projects and value to those attending.

Wood will also participate in the contractor update, hydrogen focus panel and the Opportunities in America session, over the course of the conference.

