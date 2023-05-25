London to host IN-VR’s Global Energy Week

IN-VR will hold its third Global Energy Week 2023 in London on June 27-29, at the Royal Lancaster.

The summit aims to drive connections and catalyse new initiatives around the world, with a particular focus on Africa and Latin America.

In addition to a number of panels on the topical issues, conference attendees will also gain insights from project insights, dinner parties and networking.

The event has three key themes.

Accelerating the Just Energy Transition in Africa and beyond, while recognising the importance of existing deals and new exploration activities.

Securing investment in the regions’ oil, gas, hydrogen and renewable projects to meet the need for energy security and avoid energy poverty.

Presentations of the most notable global projects and Licensing Rounds.

The event begins on June 26, with an invitation-only VIP drinks reception.

On June 27 and 28, the days begin with panels setting the scene. These will look at how to maintain capex plans, trends in M&A and sustainable growth.

In the afternoons, country showcases will provide key perspectives on how to invest and what opportunities are available. Countries will include Angola, Malaysia and Chile.

The last day of the summit, June 29, will involve a fast-paced company pitch event.