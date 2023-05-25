Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
London to host IN-VR’s Global Energy Week

By Reporter
25/05/2023, 3:30 pm Updated: 25/05/2023, 3:55 pm
Oil rigs in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon.

IN-VR will hold its third Global Energy Week 2023 in London on June 27-29, at the Royal Lancaster.

The summit aims to drive connections and catalyse new initiatives around the world, with a particular focus on Africa and Latin America.

In addition to a number of panels on the topical issues, conference attendees will also gain insights from project insights, dinner parties and networking.

The event has three key themes.

  • Accelerating the Just Energy Transition in Africa and beyond, while recognising the importance of existing deals and new exploration activities.
  • Securing investment in the regions’ oil, gas, hydrogen and renewable projects to meet the need for energy security and avoid energy poverty.
  • Presentations of the most notable global projects and Licensing Rounds.

The event begins on June 26, with an invitation-only VIP drinks reception.

On June 27 and 28, the days begin with panels setting the scene. These will look at how to maintain capex plans, trends in M&A and sustainable growth.

In the afternoons, country showcases will provide key perspectives on how to invest and what opportunities are available. Countries will include Angola, Malaysia and Chile.

The last day of the summit, June 29, will involve a fast-paced company pitch event.

