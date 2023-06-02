Invest ABZ in pictures

An error occurred. Please try again.

This week Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel hosted Energy Voice’s Invest ABZ event that welcomed local business leaders to deliver sustainable growth to the region.

The event, which took place on Wednesday morning, set out to ask the question, why should investors turn their attention to the Granite City?

The head of Energy Voice kicked off proceedings before introducing Gillian Martin, minister for energy for the Scottish Government, who highlighted the opportunities the region has within the renewables market.

Session 1 – Europe’s energy capital

Following her keynote speech, Ms Martin stayed on stage as the moderator of the first panel Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ, introduced the remaining panellists.

Joining the minister for energy was; Myrtle Dawes chief executive of Net Zero Technology Centre, Bob Ruddiman head of energy and partner of Burness Paull, and Dr Alexander Quayle INTOG project director, Flotation Energy.

Once the panellists took their seats on stage, they discussed whether Aberdeen is still Europe’s energy capital.

Each presenter made good arguments for why the city should retain its status, highlighting the strength of the region’s offshore wind sector, supply chain businesses and infrastructure.

Session 2 – Sustainable Aberdeen

Following the discussion on the Granite City’s energy capital status, delegates took a coffee and networking break before returning for a panel covering sustainability within the city.

Moderated by David Rodger, energy transition and renewable energy commentator and former chief executive of AREG, discussions ranged from tackling carbon emissions at Aberdeen airport to recycling wind turbine components.

Mr Rodger welcomed entrepreneur Jeanette Forbes OBE, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport Mark Beveridge, chairman of Our Union Street Bob Keiller, head of service for planning and economy at Invest Aberdeen Paul Macari, and energy infrastructure partner for Zero Waste Scotland Kenny Taylor.

The man fronting the Our Union Street campaign, Mr Keiller the city has an “international outlook” and is in a “unique” position to support and trade with other overseas oil markets.

