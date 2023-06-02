Invest ABZ in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
By Ryan Duff
02/06/2023, 2:53 pm
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC ThomThe audience at Invest ABZ 2023
The audience at Invest ABZ 2023

This week Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel hosted Energy Voice’s Invest ABZ event that welcomed local business leaders to deliver sustainable growth to the region.

The event, which took place on Wednesday morning, set out to ask the question, why should investors turn their attention to the Granite City?

The head of Energy Voice kicked off proceedings before introducing Gillian Martin, minister for energy for the Scottish Government, who highlighted the opportunities the region has within the renewables market.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom Gillian Martin at Invest ABZ in Aberdeen.
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom Head of Energy Voice Ryan Stevenson opens Invest ABZ at the Chester Hotel

Session 1 – Europe’s energy capital

Following her keynote speech, Ms Martin stayed on stage as the moderator of the first panel Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ, introduced the remaining panellists.

Joining the minister for energy was; Myrtle Dawes chief executive of Net Zero Technology Centre, Bob Ruddiman head of energy and partner of Burness Paull, and Dr Alexander Quayle INTOG project director, Flotation Energy.

Once the panellists took their seats on stage, they discussed whether Aberdeen is still Europe’s energy capital.

Each presenter made good arguments for why the city should retain its status, highlighting the strength of the region’s offshore wind sector, supply chain businesses and infrastructure.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom Panel 1 at Invest ABZ 2023 discussing if Aberdeen is still Europe's energy capital.
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom Invest ABZ panel, L to R: Dr Alexander Quayle INTOG project director at Flotation Energy, Bob Ruddiman head of energy and partner of Burness Paull, Gillian Martin minister for energy, Myrtle Dawes chief executive of Net Zero Technology Centre, , and Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Tho Minister for Energy, Gillian Martin MSP, at Invest ABZ event in Aberdeen's Chester Hotel.

Session 2 – Sustainable Aberdeen

Following the discussion on the Granite City’s energy capital status, delegates took a coffee and networking break before returning for a panel covering sustainability within the city.

Moderated by David Rodger, energy transition and renewable energy commentator and former chief executive of AREG, discussions ranged from tackling carbon emissions at Aberdeen airport to recycling wind turbine components.

Mr Rodger welcomed entrepreneur Jeanette Forbes OBE, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport Mark Beveridge, chairman of Our Union Street Bob Keiller, head of service for planning and economy at Invest Aberdeen Paul Macari, and energy infrastructure partner for Zero Waste Scotland Kenny Taylor.

The man fronting the Our Union Street campaign, Mr Keiller the city has an “international outlook” and is in a “unique” position to support and trade with other overseas oil markets.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom Panel 2 from left to right: Kenny Taylor, Mark Beveridge, Jeanette Forbes, Paul Macari, Bob Keiller and David Rodger
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom Mark Beveridge at Invest ABZ
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom Bob Keiller at Invest ABZ
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom Panle 2 at Invest ABZ 2023
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom David Rodger speaking with Invest Aberdeen
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom The audience at Invest ABZ 2023

 

