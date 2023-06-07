Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Invest ABZ attendees asked to fill out survey

By Ryan Duff
07/06/2023, 6:37 am
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC ThomThe audience at Invest ABZ 2023
The audience at Invest ABZ 2023

A week after the Invest ABZ event in Aberdeen, attendees are asked to fill out a survey on their experience.

The event, which took place at the Chester Hotel on Wednesday saw business leaders from across the north-east and the Scottish government’s minister for energy, Gillian Martin, discussing investment opportunities in Aberdeen.

There was a discussion held on whether Aberdeen is still Europe’s energy capital, followed by a chat about making the city more sustainable.

To answer the survey, click here.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom Invest ABZ panel, L to R: Dr Alexander Quayle INTOG project director at Flotation Energy, Bob Ruddiman head of energy and partner of Burness Paull, Gillian Martin minister for energy, Myrtle Dawes chief executive of Net Zero Technology Centre, , and Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom Gillian Martin at Invest ABZ in Aberdeen.
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Tho Minister for Energy, Gillian Martin MSP, at Invest ABZ event in Aberdeen's Chester Hotel.
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom Panle 2 at Invest ABZ 2023
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom Bob Keiller at Invest ABZ
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom Mark Beveridge at Invest ABZ
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom The audience at Invest ABZ 2023

Videos with the speakers

One of Energy Voice’s reporters spoke with some of the panellists from the event to discuss their key takeaways.

Dr Alexander Quayle – Flotation Energy

Bob Ruddiman – Burness Paull

Kenny Taylor – Zero Waste Scotland

