Invest ABZ attendees asked to fill out survey

A week after the Invest ABZ event in Aberdeen, attendees are asked to fill out a survey on their experience.

The event, which took place at the Chester Hotel on Wednesday saw business leaders from across the north-east and the Scottish government’s minister for energy, Gillian Martin, discussing investment opportunities in Aberdeen.

There was a discussion held on whether Aberdeen is still Europe’s energy capital, followed by a chat about making the city more sustainable.

To answer the survey, click here.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom © Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom © Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Tho © Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom © Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom © Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom © Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom

Videos with the speakers

One of Energy Voice’s reporters spoke with some of the panellists from the event to discuss their key takeaways.

Dr Alexander Quayle – Flotation Energy

Bob Ruddiman – Burness Paull

Kenny Taylor – Zero Waste Scotland