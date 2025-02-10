Aberdeen conference to lay the foundations for Scotland’s energy future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen conference to lay the foundations for Scotland’s energy future

By Jean Morrison and Ian Phillips
10/02/2025, 7:00 am
© Supplied by SPESPE Aberdeen event
SPE Aberdeen event

There is no doubt about it, this is an exciting time to be involved in the energy industry.

Our energy system is on the precipice of meaningful and lasting change as we move towards a greener, cleaner future, but much of the work is yet to be done.

The first Scottish Energy Futures Conference, hosted by Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) and SPE Aberdeen, will bring together decision makers, academics, innovators and policymakers for two days of networking and exploration of the road ahead for Scotland’s renewable energy journey.

The countdown is on to the opening of the conference and exhibition, an evolution of AREG’s 2022 Energy Futures event, which will take place on 4-5 March 2025 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Featuring keynote sessions from inspiring industry leaders, with a spotlight on innovative companies making a mark on the energy sector, the Scottish Energy Futures Conference will allow us to share knowledge and advance our collaborative efforts to transform the energy sector.

What to expect at the Scottish Energy Futures Conference

This conference will provide panel discussions, individual presentations and start-up pitches all unified under a single theme – deploying the technologies necessary to make the energy transition happen.

We need to decarbonise our global energy system, but we recognise that the energy transition is just that – a transition. Change on a large scale happens incrementally, but this event will showcase a wide variety of technologies which are being developed to move the dial as we build out our renewables infrastructure.

Sarah Knight, development manager at Crown Estate Scotland © Supplied by SPE/ AREG
Sarah Knight, development manager at Crown Estate Scotland

Close to 20 speakers, with experience spanning the entire energy sector, including Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of Energy Transition Zone, Sarah Knight, development manager at Crown Estate Scotland, Lord Nicol Stephen, CEO of Flotation Energy, and Dr Oliver Taylor, chief executive at BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy, will offer their unique perspectives on the road to net zero.

In addition to discussions and insights, a range of high-quality technical content, case studies and innovative pitches and posters sessions will be on offer. The exhibition space will showcase the latest technologies, with the movers and shakers of the energy sector highlighting the most exciting developments to accelerate a just transition.

Tackling the key issues

The technical programme will demonstrate the urgency of tackling climate change and share details on a range of decarbonisation projects that are happening now, in addition to upcoming projects and technologies, that will help deliver our shared goal of reaching net zero. Keynote speeches and panel sessions will help foster discussion between leaders from renewable energy developers, energy sector experts and trade bodies, including Buchan Offshore Wind Farm, Fugro and OEUK, as they explore some of the most promising green technologies and projects.

Attendees at the conference will hear more about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Scotland’s energy transition, as well as the innovations that could shape the future of our energy system.

Speakers will examine the progress made in several key renewable energy markets including offshore and onshore wind, offshore electrification, green and blue hydrogen, geothermal and tidal and wave energy, among others.

Each session will delve into aspects of renewable energy development, detailing lessons learned and highlighting how new technologies allow us to overcome barriers, before opening to a Q&A from the audience.

Together we can achieve net zero

Anticipation is building for this event, which will allow us to reflect on the past and look at how we can build on Scotland’s pedigree within the energy industry and to strengthen our efforts towards the development and deployment of renewables.

Only through collaboration can we unlock new opportunities and support the industry, and this conference aims to encourage conversation, build connections and foster relationships that will go on to form the backbone of our green energy industry.

By providing key learnings and opportunities for knowledge sharing and idea generation, we can unite people from across the energy sector under a common goal – to make the energy transition truly happen.

Reserve your spot at the conference and find out more about the remaining sponsorship opportunities.

