Aberdeen conference to lay the foundations for Scotland’s energy future

There is no doubt about it, this is an exciting time to be involved in the energy industry.

Our energy system is on the precipice of meaningful and lasting change as we move towards a greener, cleaner future, but much of the work is yet to be done.

The first Scottish Energy Futures Conference, hosted by Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) and SPE Aberdeen, will bring together decision makers, academics, innovators and policymakers for two days of networking and exploration of the road ahead for Scotland’s renewable energy journey.

The countdown is on to the opening of the conference and exhibition, an evolution of AREG’s 2022 Energy Futures event, which will take place on 4-5 March 2025 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Featuring keynote sessions from inspiring industry leaders, with a spotlight on innovative companies making a mark on the energy sector, the Scottish Energy Futures Conference will allow us to share knowledge and advance our collaborative efforts to transform the energy sector.

What to expect at the Scottish Energy Futures Conference

This conference will provide panel discussions, individual presentations and start-up pitches all unified under a single theme – deploying the technologies necessary to make the energy transition happen.

We need to decarbonise our global energy system, but we recognise that the energy transition is just that – a transition. Change on a large scale happens incrementally, but this event will showcase a wide variety of technologies which are being developed to move the dial as we build out our renewables infrastructure.

© Supplied by SPE/ AREG

Close to 20 speakers, with experience spanning the entire energy sector, including Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of Energy Transition Zone, Sarah Knight, development manager at Crown Estate Scotland, Lord Nicol Stephen, CEO of Flotation Energy, and Dr Oliver Taylor, chief executive at BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy, will offer their unique perspectives on the road to net zero.

In addition to discussions and insights, a range of high-quality technical content, case studies and innovative pitches and posters sessions will be on offer. The exhibition space will showcase the latest technologies, with the movers and shakers of the energy sector highlighting the most exciting developments to accelerate a just transition.

Tackling the key issues

The technical programme will demonstrate the urgency of tackling climate change and share details on a range of decarbonisation projects that are happening now, in addition to upcoming projects and technologies, that will help deliver our shared goal of reaching net zero. Keynote speeches and panel sessions will help foster discussion between leaders from renewable energy developers, energy sector experts and trade bodies, including Buchan Offshore Wind Farm, Fugro and OEUK, as they explore some of the most promising green technologies and projects.

Attendees at the conference will hear more about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Scotland’s energy transition, as well as the innovations that could shape the future of our energy system.

Speakers will examine the progress made in several key renewable energy markets including offshore and onshore wind, offshore electrification, green and blue hydrogen, geothermal and tidal and wave energy, among others.

Each session will delve into aspects of renewable energy development, detailing lessons learned and highlighting how new technologies allow us to overcome barriers, before opening to a Q&A from the audience.

Together we can achieve net zero

Anticipation is building for this event, which will allow us to reflect on the past and look at how we can build on Scotland’s pedigree within the energy industry and to strengthen our efforts towards the development and deployment of renewables.

Only through collaboration can we unlock new opportunities and support the industry, and this conference aims to encourage conversation, build connections and foster relationships that will go on to form the backbone of our green energy industry.

By providing key learnings and opportunities for knowledge sharing and idea generation, we can unite people from across the energy sector under a common goal – to make the energy transition truly happen.

Reserve your spot at the conference and find out more about the remaining sponsorship opportunities.