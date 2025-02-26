Meet the OAA young professional finalists and host Ayo Sokale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events

Meet the OAA young professional finalists and host Ayo Sokale

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
26/02/2025, 7:00 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by OAAAyo Sokale
Presenter, civil engineer and entrepreneur Ayo Sokale is host of the 38th Offshore Achievement Awards.

The shortlist of young professionals who “truly exemplify exceptional talent” have been revealed on behalf of the 38th Offshore Achievement Awards (OAAs).

Awards organisers have also announced that Ayo Sokale is well known chartered civil engineer, presenter and keynote speaker on STEM and sustainability will be host at the event which takes place 13 March.

Four finalists have been selected following a two-staged process. The Young Professional Award recognises the professional capability and the wider contribution made to the energy industry by a person aged 35 or under.

A team of 35 judges reviewed all 21 entries in the category and shortlisted to seven candidates. The seven were all interviewed by a panel of four at a meeting hosted by Harbour Energy.

The four finalists are: Tanya Gill, PBS; Stuart Hamilton, Fugro; Darrell Lines, Integrity HSE and Nandini Nagra, BP.

Tanya Gill © Supplied by OAA
Tanya Gill, senior cost engineer for PBS, is a finalist in the Young Professional category at the 38th Offshore Achievement Awards (OAAs).
Stuart Hamilton © Supplied by OAA
Stuart Hamilton, director positioning and construction support, Europe  for Fugro.
Darrell Lines © Supplied by OAA
Darrell Lines, operations director of Integrity HSE.
Nandini Nagra © Supplied by OAA
Nandini Nagra, geophysist, BP.

Ian Phillips, director of event sponsor SPE Aberdeen said: “This year’s Young Professional finalists truly exemplify exceptional talent and diversity.

“Their career journeys are remarkable, with many overcoming significant challenges and forging unique paths in the industry.

“We were particularly impressed by candidates who pursued non-traditional routes—from innovative apprenticeships to entrepreneurial ventures—and those thriving in corporate environments.

“Beyond their professional achievements, these finalists demonstrate a profound commitment to community, engaging in mentorship, charity work, and supporting professional bodies. Selecting our finalists was incredibly difficult and it’s been an inspiring and humbling process.”

Ahead of the event taking place Thursday, 13th March 2025 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, SPE also revealed that Sokale will host the event.

Heralded as one of the fastest engineers to achieve Chartered status, Sokale has an extensive background in delivering flood risk management projects, managing teams, supervising engineers, and influencing policy through key committees, and is a dedicated advocate for engineering and sustainability.

She also founded Tessellated Future Technology a tech start-up in 2023. Her company launched an AI-powered coaching app, Get Coached, in 2024.

Sokale’s broadcasting portfolio extends to BBC Reel, BBC Bitesize, and documentary work for networks like Channel 5, Discovery Channel, National Geographic, Smithsonian and  Yesterday TV. She is also an animated superhero named Eco Angel, reflecting her dedication to flood risk management and community protection.

She is a trustee for the Autistic Girl Network Charity and Patron of the Me2 Charity, empowering children with additional needs and disabilities to participate in arts and leisure activities.

 

Recommended for you

Tags