Meet the OAA young professional finalists and host Ayo Sokale

The shortlist of young professionals who “truly exemplify exceptional talent” have been revealed on behalf of the 38th Offshore Achievement Awards (OAAs).

Awards organisers have also announced that Ayo Sokale is well known chartered civil engineer, presenter and keynote speaker on STEM and sustainability will be host at the event which takes place 13 March.

Four finalists have been selected following a two-staged process. The Young Professional Award recognises the professional capability and the wider contribution made to the energy industry by a person aged 35 or under.

A team of 35 judges reviewed all 21 entries in the category and shortlisted to seven candidates. The seven were all interviewed by a panel of four at a meeting hosted by Harbour Energy.

The four finalists are: Tanya Gill, PBS; Stuart Hamilton, Fugro; Darrell Lines, Integrity HSE and Nandini Nagra, BP.

© Supplied by OAA

© Supplied by OAA

© Supplied by OAA

© Supplied by OAA

Ian Phillips, director of event sponsor SPE Aberdeen said: “This year’s Young Professional finalists truly exemplify exceptional talent and diversity.

“Their career journeys are remarkable, with many overcoming significant challenges and forging unique paths in the industry.

“We were particularly impressed by candidates who pursued non-traditional routes—from innovative apprenticeships to entrepreneurial ventures—and those thriving in corporate environments.

“Beyond their professional achievements, these finalists demonstrate a profound commitment to community, engaging in mentorship, charity work, and supporting professional bodies. Selecting our finalists was incredibly difficult and it’s been an inspiring and humbling process.”

Ahead of the event taking place Thursday, 13th March 2025 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, SPE also revealed that Sokale will host the event.

Heralded as one of the fastest engineers to achieve Chartered status, Sokale has an extensive background in delivering flood risk management projects, managing teams, supervising engineers, and influencing policy through key committees, and is a dedicated advocate for engineering and sustainability.

She also founded Tessellated Future Technology a tech start-up in 2023. Her company launched an AI-powered coaching app, Get Coached, in 2024.

Sokale’s broadcasting portfolio extends to BBC Reel, BBC Bitesize, and documentary work for networks like Channel 5, Discovery Channel, National Geographic, Smithsonian and Yesterday TV. She is also an animated superhero named Eco Angel, reflecting her dedication to flood risk management and community protection.

She is a trustee for the Autistic Girl Network Charity and Patron of the Me2 Charity, empowering children with additional needs and disabilities to participate in arts and leisure activities.