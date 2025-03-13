Sir Ian Wood honoured at 38th Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Ian Wood honoured at 38th Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA)

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
13/03/2025, 11:30 pm
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by SPE AberdeenSir Ian Wood and Steve Rae
Piper Alpha survivor and previous award winner Steve Steve Rae hands trophy for the significant contribution award to Sir Ian Wood on behalf of the Offshore Achievement Awards committee

Billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Sir Ian Wood was celebrated at the 2025 Offshore Achievement Awards in Aberdeen.

Sir Ian, who led the Wood Group for 45 years and founded his family’s venture philanthropy organisation the Wood Foundation, was recognised with the annual event’s significant contribution judges award.

Over 400 guests celebrated the achievements and performance of companies and individuals in the offshore energy industry at the black-tie ceremony hosted BBC presenter, civil engineer and STEM ambassador, Ayo Sokale.

The 2025 award winners of the 38th Offshore Achievement Awards (OAAs) are:

Emerging Technology Award: Puls8, with Cavitas Energy receiving a highly commended

Field Proven Technology Award, sponsored by TWMA: TechnipFMC

Industry Expert Award: Professor Jon Gluyas, the National Geothermal Centre

Inclusivity Champion Award, sponsored by SLB: Stork, with highly commended in the category for Weatherford.

Sustainability Project Award: Asco

Offshore Workplace of Choice, supported by RigRun: Serica Bruce Platform

Skills Development Award, sponsored by CNOOC: Stats Group with a highly commended certificate awarded to Aberdeenshire Council Foundation Apprenticeships

Collaboration Award, sponsored by Fugro: Wood

Industry Transferer / Returner: Laura Beaton, Wood

Young Professional Award, sponsored by Harbour: Stuart Hamilton from Fugro, with a highly commended certificate for Nandini Nagra from BP.

Graham Dallas, chairman of the Offshore Achievement Awards committee, said: “Congratulations to our 2025 award winners and finalists. Each winner has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation that will undoubtedly inspire others.

“The OAAs serve as a powerful reminder of what we can achieve through collaboration and commitment to excellence. Your success today will help shape our industry’s future, setting new benchmarks for achievement in the years ahead.

“On behalf of the Offshore Achievement Awards committee, I would also like to thank our new principal sponsor, Bilfinger UK, all other supporting sponsors and our judging panel for their time and commitment to the OAAs.”

George Rennie, vice president offshore E&M UK at Bilfinger said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to the finalists and winners of the 2025 Offshore Achievement Awards.

“These remarkable individuals have demonstrated exceptional innovation, dedication, and excellence in the energy industry. Their achievements are a testament to the hard work and commitment of those who strive to push the boundaries and drive progress in offshore operations.

“As a member of the judging panel, I have had the opportunity to observe the remarkable efforts and accomplishments of these distinguished professionals. Kudos to you all on your outstanding contributions and for setting a high standard in our industry.”

The awards are backed by SPE Aberdeen. The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is a not-for-profit professional association whose more than 127,000 members in 145 countries are engaged in oil and gas exploration and production. The Aberdeen Section is one of the largest of all the SPE sections across the world with over 2,000 members.

