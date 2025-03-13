Sir Ian Wood honoured at 38th Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA)

Billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Sir Ian Wood was celebrated at the 2025 Offshore Achievement Awards in Aberdeen.

Sir Ian, who led the Wood Group for 45 years and founded his family’s venture philanthropy organisation the Wood Foundation, was recognised with the annual event’s significant contribution judges award.

Over 400 guests celebrated the achievements and performance of companies and individuals in the offshore energy industry at the black-tie ceremony hosted BBC presenter, civil engineer and STEM ambassador, Ayo Sokale.

The 2025 award winners of the 38th Offshore Achievement Awards (OAAs) are:

Emerging Technology Award: Puls8, with Cavitas Energy receiving a highly commended

Field Proven Technology Award, sponsored by TWMA: TechnipFMC

Industry Expert Award: Professor Jon Gluyas, the National Geothermal Centre

Inclusivity Champion Award, sponsored by SLB: Stork, with highly commended in the category for Weatherford.

Sustainability Project Award: Asco

Offshore Workplace of Choice, supported by RigRun: Serica – Bruce Platform

Skills Development Award, sponsored by CNOOC: Stats Group with a highly commended certificate awarded to Aberdeenshire Council Foundation Apprenticeships

Collaboration Award, sponsored by Fugro: Wood

Industry Transferer / Returner: Laura Beaton, Wood

Young Professional Award, sponsored by Harbour: Stuart Hamilton from Fugro, with a highly commended certificate for Nandini Nagra from BP.

Graham Dallas, chairman of the Offshore Achievement Awards committee, said: “Congratulations to our 2025 award winners and finalists. Each winner has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation that will undoubtedly inspire others.

“The OAAs serve as a powerful reminder of what we can achieve through collaboration and commitment to excellence. Your success today will help shape our industry’s future, setting new benchmarks for achievement in the years ahead.

“On behalf of the Offshore Achievement Awards committee, I would also like to thank our new principal sponsor, Bilfinger UK, all other supporting sponsors and our judging panel for their time and commitment to the OAAs.”

George Rennie, vice president offshore E&M UK at Bilfinger said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to the finalists and winners of the 2025 Offshore Achievement Awards.

“These remarkable individuals have demonstrated exceptional innovation, dedication, and excellence in the energy industry. Their achievements are a testament to the hard work and commitment of those who strive to push the boundaries and drive progress in offshore operations.

“As a member of the judging panel, I have had the opportunity to observe the remarkable efforts and accomplishments of these distinguished professionals. Kudos to you all on your outstanding contributions and for setting a high standard in our industry.”

The awards are backed by SPE Aberdeen. The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is a not-for-profit professional association whose more than 127,000 members in 145 countries are engaged in oil and gas exploration and production. The Aberdeen Section is one of the largest of all the SPE sections across the world with over 2,000 members.