CEO Sleepout: Offshore energy bosses sleep rough in Aberdeen for homelessness

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
15/04/2025, 12:00 pm Updated: 15/04/2025, 1:02 pm
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaEnergy bosses sleep rough to raise money for homelessness charities.
Energy bosses sleep rough to raise money for homelessness charities.

Energy bosses from across the north-east of Scotland have slept rough to raise money for local charity Aberdeen Cyrenians.

The ‘CEO Sleepout’ fundraiser has surpassed £61,000 in donations as company leaders slept at Cover Rangers football club’s ground, Balmoral Stadium.

The initiative raised 153% of its initial target, with energy bosses bringing in some hefty donations.

Of those taking part, the top five most sponsored were made up of energy-related business leaders.

Port of Aberdeen CEO Bob Sanguinetti managed to raise £5,220, smashing his target of £1,000.

Following a night at Balmoral Stadium, he took to LinkedIn and wrote: “Well, after the outstanding weather we’ve enjoyed recently, I can’t say I’m surprised that rain has arrived just in time for our CEO Sleepout event tonight!

“It may dampen the air, but spirits will be high as we helped raise awareness and funding to tackle homelessness in Aberdeen.”

© Supplied by Stuart Payne Team NSTA shared pictures from Balmoral stadium throughout the charity initiative.
Team NSTA shared pictures from Balmoral stadium throughout the charity initiative.
© Supplied by Stuart Payne Team NSTA shared pictures from Balmoral stadium throughout the charity initiative.

UK regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), was able to pull together £3,316 in donations, with chief information and financial officer Nic Granger being named as one of the top fundraisers by those behind the project on social media.

At 4am, while still at the football ground, NSTA CEO Stuart Payne wrote: “Hearing how our community is struggling, but how places like Cyrenians and Foyer are making a real difference was humbling. Last year over 400 people supported into work by Foyer alone.

“I want to respect his request for privacy but a huge thank you to our speaker who shared his personal journey and challenges with homelessness, substance abuse and trauma – having never spoken publicly before, he captivated the whole room.”

Deloitte’s Lee Jacson raised £3,130 under the ‘Team Deloitte’ name. The client portfolio manager said: “Well, we did it. I know an organised sleepout only gives you a dip of the toe in what it is like to be homeless and not have your own bed but … wow it was cold, it was raining, the ground was hard, you are vulnerable, and you second-guess every sound.

“This was one night for us, for some, this is every night.”

© Supplied by PBS PBS GMOC director, Adam Mason, took part in the CEO sleepout and his firm shared pictures on social media.
PBS GMOC director, Adam Mason, took part in the CEO sleepout and his firm shared pictures on social media.

PBS GMOC director, Adam Mason, and Harbour Energy’s managing director for the UK, Scott Barr, were named the fourth and fifth highest fundraisers as well.

Several other well-known faces from the North Sea offshore energy sector also took part in the charity initiative.

CEO of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), David Whitehouse, and the trade body’s head of membership, Emily Taylor, took part, raising £1,850 and £1,030 respectively.

Whitehouse described homelessness as “a hidden disease” on social media on Tuesday morning.

© Supplied by David Whitehouse
OEUK CEO David Whitehouse took part in the CEO Sleepout in Aberdeen, raising £1,850.

He said: “Last night we heard some moving accounts from those who have been impacted by homelessness, and how support has made a huge difference to the lives of themselves and their families.

“Homelessness was described as the hidden disease, with people hiding what has happened to them and not knowing where to turn for help.

“I recognise a night sleeping outside at an organised event is nothing like what people experience, but it does help raise awareness of an important issue.”

© Supplied by James Bream
James Bream, CEO of Katoni Engineering, was kitted out in clothes by Birdie on the First and Doric Studios for his night in Balmoral Stadium.

James Bream, CEO of Katoni Engineering, and Spirit Energy head honcho Neil McCulloch, also took part alongside a plethora of other energy bosses.

Many of those involved have shared pictures of their experience on social media, and donations can still be made on the CEO Sleepout website.

In the past, bosses from across Aberdeen’s business community have taken part in similar initiatives, such as the Sleep in the Park fundraiser.

