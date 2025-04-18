Dr. Kerry-Ann Adamson-Morland is championing innovation and connection at All-Energy 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Events

Dr. Kerry-Ann Adamson-Morland is championing innovation and connection at All-Energy 2025

In partnership with Reed Exhibitions.
18/04/2025, 1:25 pm
All-Energy will be taking place in Glasgow at the SEC, on May 14-15.

When it comes to shaping the future of hydrogen and low-carbon energy, few voices carry more weight than Dr. Kerry-Ann Adamson-Morland. With over 25 years of industry experience, she’s a globally respected innovator, intrapreneur, and entrepreneur whose work has spanned the entire hydrogen value chain.

Now, in her role as Global Head of Hydrogen at Capgemini, she brings that expertise to one of the world’s largest organisations focused on digital transformation and sustainability. This year, she’s also proudly stepping into the spotlight as an ambassador for the All-Energy Exhibition and Conference 2025.

“I’m an unashamed fan of All-Energy,” she says enthusiastically. “I think it is the best energy event in the UK—and the fact that it’s free is phenomenal.”

A global career rooted in hydrogen

Dr. Kerry-Ann Adamson-Morland.

Dr. Adamson-Morland’s journey through the hydrogen and fuel cell sector has been anything but conventional. “I’ve been in low-carbon hydrogen and fuel cells for 26 years,” she explains. “And I’ve always stuck with it because there’s so much we need to do.”

Her career has seen her operate at the leading edge of innovation, with roles in Germany at the Technical University of Berlin under a Marie Curie Fellowship. She’s founded her own advisory company and worked as both an intrapreneur and entrepreneur—experiences that now empower her to bridge gaps between large corporates and agile innovators.

“I’ve always worked at the front end of this industry,” she says. “Not as an engineer, but with a 360-degree approach—policy, regulation, economics, safety, investment, digital… Every job brought a new angle and new learning.”

That comprehensive vision is what she now brings to Capgemini. “It’s only really now that I can bring all of that to bear in one place and say, ‘Right—we’re going to bring our A-game to this sector.’”

Being named an All-Energy Ambassador is something Kerry-Ann doesn’t take lightly. “When I got asked, it was a really proud moment,” she says. “It’s a badge of honour for me. Honestly, I take it as a big compliment from the organisers.”

So what does the role involve? For Kerry-Ann, it’s all about shining a light on the incredible talent and expertise that the event attracts. “It’s a free event with some incredibly talented people. There’s no other forum I know of where you can access that level of talent and seniority in the UK so easily.”

As someone who understands both sides of the energy conversation—from start-ups to multinational firms—Kerry-Ann is uniquely positioned to advocate for meaningful dialogue and collaboration. “Being able to have that joined-up conversation… it enables things to move quicker,” she says. “You know what someone’s talking about, and you can say, ‘Here’s what we can do, and here’s what we can’t.’”

Looking forward to All-Energy 2025

This year, she’s particularly excited about a new panel on digital innovation in the energy sector—something she sees as vital to the industry’s growth. “Energy systems are still immature when it comes to digital,” she says. “People throw around buzzwords like AI or digital twins, but how many of us are embedding that in day-to-day business?”

The new digital panel is a step in the right direction, offering accessible conversations about the practical applications of emerging technologies. “It’s about real use cases. Real action items.”

In fact, Kerry-Ann believes this actionable insight is what sets All-Energy apart. “Most of the speakers hand out two or three tangible takeaways, whether they realise it or not. There’s a lot of free business advice if you’re listening.”

With hybrid working and digital transformation reshaping how we connect, Kerry-Ann sees All-Energy as more than just an exhibition and conference—it’s an anchor point in the professional calendar. “It’s a fixed point in time and space,” she says. “A chance to say, ‘I’ll meet you there.’ To reconnect, to collaborate, and to create new possibilities.”

Whether you’re a seasoned expert or a newcomer to the energy transition, Dr. Kerry-Ann Adamson-Morland believes All-Energy is a door that’s wide open—and one that’s well worth walking through.

“Honestly,” she says with a smile, “they do all the hard work. All you have to do is show up.”

Find out more about All-Energy which will be taking place in Glasgow at the SEC, on May 14-15.

