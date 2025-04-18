Dr. Kerry-Ann Adamson-Morland is championing innovation and connection at All-Energy 2025

When it comes to shaping the future of hydrogen and low-carbon energy, few voices carry more weight than Dr. Kerry-Ann Adamson-Morland. With over 25 years of industry experience, she’s a globally respected innovator, intrapreneur, and entrepreneur whose work has spanned the entire hydrogen value chain.

Now, in her role as Global Head of Hydrogen at Capgemini, she brings that expertise to one of the world’s largest organisations focused on digital transformation and sustainability. This year, she’s also proudly stepping into the spotlight as an ambassador for the All-Energy Exhibition and Conference 2025.

“I’m an unashamed fan of All-Energy,” she says enthusiastically. “I think it is the best energy event in the UK—and the fact that it’s free is phenomenal.”

A global career rooted in hydrogen

Dr. Adamson-Morland’s journey through the hydrogen and fuel cell sector has been anything but conventional. “I’ve been in low-carbon hydrogen and fuel cells for 26 years,” she explains. “And I’ve always stuck with it because there’s so much we need to do.”

Her career has seen her operate at the leading edge of innovation, with roles in Germany at the Technical University of Berlin under a Marie Curie Fellowship. She’s founded her own advisory company and worked as both an intrapreneur and entrepreneur—experiences that now empower her to bridge gaps between large corporates and agile innovators.

“I’ve always worked at the front end of this industry,” she says. “Not as an engineer, but with a 360-degree approach—policy, regulation, economics, safety, investment, digital… Every job brought a new angle and new learning.”

That comprehensive vision is what she now brings to Capgemini. “It’s only really now that I can bring all of that to bear in one place and say, ‘Right—we’re going to bring our A-game to this sector.’”

Being named an All-Energy Ambassador is something Kerry-Ann doesn’t take lightly. “When I got asked, it was a really proud moment,” she says. “It’s a badge of honour for me. Honestly, I take it as a big compliment from the organisers.”

So what does the role involve? For Kerry-Ann, it’s all about shining a light on the incredible talent and expertise that the event attracts. “It’s a free event with some incredibly talented people. There’s no other forum I know of where you can access that level of talent and seniority in the UK so easily.”

As someone who understands both sides of the energy conversation—from start-ups to multinational firms—Kerry-Ann is uniquely positioned to advocate for meaningful dialogue and collaboration. “Being able to have that joined-up conversation… it enables things to move quicker,” she says. “You know what someone’s talking about, and you can say, ‘Here’s what we can do, and here’s what we can’t.’”

Looking forward to All-Energy 2025

This year, she’s particularly excited about a new panel on digital innovation in the energy sector—something she sees as vital to the industry’s growth. “Energy systems are still immature when it comes to digital,” she says. “People throw around buzzwords like AI or digital twins, but how many of us are embedding that in day-to-day business?”

The new digital panel is a step in the right direction, offering accessible conversations about the practical applications of emerging technologies. “It’s about real use cases. Real action items.”

In fact, Kerry-Ann believes this actionable insight is what sets All-Energy apart. “Most of the speakers hand out two or three tangible takeaways, whether they realise it or not. There’s a lot of free business advice if you’re listening.”

With hybrid working and digital transformation reshaping how we connect, Kerry-Ann sees All-Energy as more than just an exhibition and conference—it’s an anchor point in the professional calendar. “It’s a fixed point in time and space,” she says. “A chance to say, ‘I’ll meet you there.’ To reconnect, to collaborate, and to create new possibilities.”

Whether you’re a seasoned expert or a newcomer to the energy transition, Dr. Kerry-Ann Adamson-Morland believes All-Energy is a door that’s wide open—and one that’s well worth walking through.

“Honestly,” she says with a smile, “they do all the hard work. All you have to do is show up.”

Find out more about All-Energy which will be taking place in Glasgow at the SEC, on May 14-15.