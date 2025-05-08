The rapid response from those working in Grimsby’s offshore wind cluster to the tragic oil tanker collision has been recognised by the industry.

A special accolade was presented to key figures behind the remarkable rescue operation in the near North Sea at the Humber Renewables Awards, with a standing ovation given by the 200-strong audience.

Guests at the annual gala dinner heard how crew transfer vessels dropping technicians at a wind farm were first on the scene following the mayday call, as the high profile incident unfolded off the East Yorkshire coast on March 10.

A total of 36 of the 37 sailors were rescued by the Windcat team working on RWE’s Humber Gateway, with the quick-thinking actions of crew seeing them tow lifeboats to safety from burning waters, as spilled aviation fuel burned and the fire on the conjoined vessels intensified. Back on land emergency services mustered at RWE’s Grimsby base, with full incident co-ordination taking place from the control room.

Skipper Brian Smith, his Windcat fleet manager Dean Login and RWE’s Humber Gateway general manager Nathan Kerins’ unstinting efforts were applauded following BBC presenter Phillip Norton’s poignant citation, with the Grimsby-born journalist invited to the stage having covered the news for the national network as it unfolded.

Kerins said: “The guys in the field gave exemplary examples of bravery, commitment and professionalism. It is absolutely right they are recognised. The whole industry demonstrated what they can offer to the wider maritime community. The drilling and the readiness, in terms of urgency from an operational perspective, lends itself to that.”

Smith was first on the scene on that fateful morning. He said: “As maritime professionals we are expected to act as soon as we see or hear a mayday, and I would expect another vessel to do the same for me. You’ve got to go.

“We were just doing our job, fulfilling our role. They were extraordinary circumstances, there were a lot of dynamic risk assessments taking place, it was a once in a lifetime thing and we dealt with it the best we could. We tried our best to do whatever we could and just save lives.

“The recognition is amazing, I never expected anything like this.”

The lost sailor was also remembered as part of the presentation, which was the finale to trade organisation Humber Marine and Renewables’ Offshore Wind Connections conference and exhibition in Hull.

Earlier, innovation, individual talent and skills development were championed at the celebrations.

The event in partnership with the Offshore Wind Connections conference hosted businesses and individuals driving innovation and change in the renewable energy sector in “Britain’s Energy Estuary”.

Best Renewable Energy project went to Milence for the new eight-bay HGV charging hub at Immingham, with Casper River and Canal Transport recognised for green innovation as barge services take freight off the congested roads between Hull and Leeds.

Small Business of the Year went to Specialist Wind Services. A technical service provider when it comes to maintenance and inspection, it launched last November and is already serving contracts in the USA and Canada.

Lewis Wilson, managing director, said: “This is massive. The recognition and what it will bring with it will be great for the business. We set up in November last year, we’ve been trying to do a lot of work and push the Humber region, based in Grimsby, so it will be massive in terms of local clients.”

Hannah Damary-Wilson, commercial director, added: “The Humber is the best place to do business. It always does things its own way, and we’re thrilled to be part of it. To be recognised like this is amazing. We’re so committed to what we do, to making a difference in the industry, and there’s nowhere we’d rather do it than here, in the Humber, with all of these amazing businesses. It has been a great night, a great event, and we’re looking forward to the coming months and years.”

Renewables in Education went to Ørsted, with RWE winning Renewable Skills and Training.

Charli Parkin, UK media relations manager at Ørsted, was part of a team that developed a virtual work experience platform to help meet the demand for knowledge and insight from young people. More than 1,500 people have signed up since autumn.

She said: “It is absolutely incredible. Our biggest passion as a group of volunteers within the STEM side of things is making the sector accessible to the people out there, who maybe don’t know what’s going on. Being able to get it into their homes, into their schools, is an accessible way to learn about the industry.

“We are blown away that the project we worked so hard on last year won!”

Work with the Armed Forces has seen RWE become only the third energy company to hold the top-tier gold covenant. Vicky Law, communications and stakeholder manager, said: “We see the Armed Forces as such an important sector for recruiting into the renewables industry. They have so many transferable skills, we have got a skills shortage, so it is important they know about the opportunities available. Also, we need to engage them in it, to make sure they are aware that they can use these skills.

“We have been to so many events, the number of people we have spoken to is in the thousands, and we worked really hard to achieve the gold covenant. A lot of our offshore techs in the Humber region are ex-Armed Forces, and it is something really important to us.”

RWE’s Aurelia Pearson also took home Apprentice of the Year, 18 months into her training to become a health and safety advisor offshore, attached to the Triton Knoll farm.

The 20-year-old had also delivered a biodiversity scheme involving eye-watering numbers of a popular East Coast species. It was on top of excelling in her apprenticeship.

“I released 2,500 juvenile lobsters into the North Sea,” she said. “It was a biodiversity project in collaboration with local stakeholders who share the same values as ourselves – it was something really close to my heart.”

Of the win, she said: “I have a fantastic opportunity within the Humber region. I feel overwhelmed with excitement and I really can’t believe it. I want to thank the people on the site, the people who help co-ordinate all the offshore operations, and my health and safety team.”

Humber Renewables Woman of the Year is Danielle Wrightham from Invica Industries, having brought forward a sustainable briquette solution from coffee grounds, while also driving forward the Immingham operation’s e-coke offering.

“It is amazing,” she said. “We’re the first company to ever develop 100% biomass solution on a roll press, and this is something completely innovative and something I’ve developed personally. We didn’t have the coffee grounds, so I had to work with the community, and get them from the businesses. They were so welcoming, and so positive.

“With e-coke we are decarbonising a business that is traditionally hard to decarbonise, so it is amazing to get the recognition.”

Engaging the Community / Community Project of the Year went to Grimsby Community Energy Ltd, having had hugely successful funding rounds to expand solar provision.

Managing director Vicky Dunn said: “One of the best things about it is cutting bills and carbon emissions for organisations that could not afford to do it themselves, but know they need to. For all the money we raised from the community share offer, we now have projects to spend it on, and we’re getting on with delivery.

“We thought our latest funding round would take three months, it took two. I think recognition is getting out there, I think people are more worried about climate change, and they see this as a solution. People want to get behind us, and we’re so grateful to our investors. We have 240 now. In 2016 we had just 37. We have people who put in £100, then £200 then £500. They’ve tried it, like what they’re involved with, and come back.”

Humber Marine and Renewables’ operations manager, Mary Green, also had her 17 years of service recognised, with her retirement falling ahead of next year’s conference, exhibition and awards.