Conference brings Sarawak energy opportunities to Aberdeen

Opportunities for Aberdeen companies in Malaysia’s Sarawak state, which holds around 10% of oil and gas reserves in the Asia Pacific region, will be presented at an event in the city next week.

Malaysia is spearheading a ten year plan to develop its offshore and onshore gas resources in Sarawak, off the coast of Borneo, alongside low carbon hydro, solar and hydrogen energy production.

Sarawak’s Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Dr Haji Hazland bin Abang Haji Hipni, will deliver a keynote address at the Energy Exports Conference (EEC) 2025, held on June 3–4 at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

EEC 2025, organised by Energy Industries Council (EIC), brings together energy industry leaders to explore real-world project opportunities and means of accelerating the global energy transition. The event provides a key platform for the energy supply chain to navigate new export markets and form cross-border partnerships.

Dr Hazland will lead a Sarawak delegation to Aberdeen to present the “Opportunities in Borneo” session. Taking place on 3 June, the session will explore Borneo’s roadmap for sustainable energy development and the associated investment and export opportunities whilst also highlighting Borneo’s plans to leverage its hydropower muscle to attract foreign investment.

“Sarawak isn’t just talking about energy transition, it’s building the infrastructure to lead it,” said EIC chief executive Stuart Broadley. “Their strategy dovetails with EEC’s goal of turning dialogue into real projects that cut emissions without killing economies.”

EEC 2025 aims to bridge gaps between policymakers, operators, financiers and the supply chain. Its panels are set to discuss regional opportunities from Saudi Arabia’s mega-projects to Africa’s untapped renewables. Breakout sessions will take a deeper look into issues like de-risking emerging markets and scaling supply chains for offshore wind and nuclear. The event will also feature open discussions on cross-border hydrogen ventures and carbon capture tech as applied in different regions around the world.

“As nations scramble to hit net-zero targets, Borneo’s mix of hydropower dominance and hydrogen potential could make it a critical testing ground for Asia’s energy transition,” Broadley said. He added that Dr Hazland’s address in Aberdeen would “echo Sarawak’s broader regional approach: marry public-private partnerships with tech innovation to monetise sustainability”.

In February, the EIC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability in Sarawak, organised its flagship regional event, EIC Connect Borneo, which convened more than a thousand delegates to discuss the latest energy transition trends and business opportunities in the region.

