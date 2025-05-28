E-FWD will hold its next event in Liverpool, bringing together insights and ideas as the city aims to become the north west energy transition hub.

The Momentum Morning will focus on the new opportunities of innovation and decarbonisation arising in pursuit of growth.

Panellists will include EET managing director Ruth Herbert, Spirit Energy CEO Neil McCulloch, Pinsent Masons partner Stacey Collins, EnergyPathways CEO Ben Clube and a HyNet executive.

Energy Systems Catapult CEO Guy Newey will begin the event in a fireside chat with E-FWD’s Sepi Golzari-Munro.

The Momentum Morning will take place at the Museum of Liverpool. The event will bring together energy sector leaders from across the UK, for discussions and networking.

The Eni-led HyNet project serves as the anchor for the region. But there are additional opportunities emerging in carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen and more.

The north west has a rich industrial heritage and is expected to begin a period of intense activity.

But what are the opportunities in this emerging north west energy transition hub? And what steps should industry and stakeholders be working on to ensure this wave of investment doesn’t just taper out, but establishes the region as a world-leading energy transition centre of excellence.

Come along on June 26 to have your say in this crucial discussion. Sign up here.