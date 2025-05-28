Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events

E-FWD lands in Liverpool

Industry experts will explore innovation and decarbonisation opportunities that can transform Liverpool into an energy transition powerhouse.

May 28th 2025, 2:26 pm Updated: May 28th 2025, 2:26 pm
1 min read
Offshore platform from the air© Supplied by Eni
Eni's Douglas Complex in Liverpool Bay is being repurposed for offshore carbon storage as part of the HyNet cluster, which aims to become the north west energy transition hub.

Ed Reed

E-FWD will hold its next event in Liverpool, bringing together insights and ideas as the city aims to become the north west energy transition hub.

The Momentum Morning will focus on the new opportunities of innovation and decarbonisation arising in pursuit of growth.

Panellists will include EET managing director Ruth Herbert, Spirit Energy CEO Neil McCulloch, Pinsent Masons partner Stacey Collins, EnergyPathways CEO Ben Clube and a HyNet executive.

Energy Systems Catapult CEO Guy Newey will begin the event in a fireside chat with E-FWD’s Sepi Golzari-Munro.

The Momentum Morning will take place at the Museum of Liverpool. The event will bring together energy sector leaders from across the UK, for discussions and networking.

The Eni-led HyNet project serves as the anchor for the region. But there are additional opportunities emerging in carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen and more.

The north west has a rich industrial heritage and is expected to begin a period of intense activity.

But what are the opportunities in this emerging north west energy transition hub? And what steps should industry and stakeholders be working on to ensure this wave of investment doesn’t just taper out, but establishes the region as a world-leading energy transition centre of excellence.

Come along on June 26 to have your say in this crucial discussion. Sign up here.

Tags