Fire safety specialist Blaze Manufacturing Solutions was awarded a top prize by the Energy Industries Council (EIC) at their annual awards event recognising excellence in exports.

Blaze joined other top-performing exporters at the Energy Exports Conference (EEC) 2025 Gala Dinner in Aberdeen which celebrates companies and individuals driving international trade in the energy industry.

Blaze received the excellence in international trade award, while two other north-east companies were also recognised.

Aberdeen-based HonuWorx and Resolute Energy Solutions in Stonehaven were each handed the innovation award.

The exporting champion award was presented to Paul Mudd, TRS Workforce Solutions from Portsmouth.

The ceremony capped off the first day of the two-day EIC event, which drew this year 1,200 delegates from 20 countries.

EIC CEO Stuart Broadley said: “The awards are the EIC’s way of recognising the importance of exporting and international trade to the energy industry and celebrating the efforts and achievements of businesses in this area.”

“We talk a lot about ambition in the energy world. These awards celebrate the companies that are actually getting it done. They’ve not only opened new markets, but they’ve done so under challenging conditions.”

EIC’s Energy Exports Conference serves as a key platform for supply chain companies to connect with buyers, investors, and project owners. The 2025 agenda includes sessions on project financing, emerging markets, and sector-specific outlooks across hydrogen, offshore wind, and carbon capture.

This year’s keynote address was delivered by Datuk Dr Hazland Abg Hipni, Sarawak’s Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, who outlined ASEAN’s roadmap for green energy leadership and Borneo’s efforts to leverage hydropower and hydrogen infrastructure.

The awards dinner concluded with a Scottish ceilidh band and networking among delegates, speakers, and industry sponsors.

The EIC represents over 950 companies across the energy supply chain and has hosted the Energy Exports Conference annually in Aberdeen since 2019.