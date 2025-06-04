Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events

Aberdeenshire’s Blaze shines at Energy Exports awards

The annual awards event recognises those driving international trade in the energy industry.

June 4th 2025, 7:15 am Updated: June 4th 2025, 7:15 am
2 min read
L to R: Dawn Robertson, director - exploration and production, energy global business line at Energy Industries Council (EIC); Ann Johnson, director of Blaze, Stuart Broadley, chief executive, EIC. Aberdeen.© Supplied by EIC/ Michal Wachuchi
L to R: Dawn Robertson, director - exploration and production, energy global business line at Energy Industries Council (EIC); Ann Johnson, director of Blaze; Stuart Broadley, chief executive, EIC
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

Fire safety specialist Blaze Manufacturing Solutions was awarded a top prize by the Energy Industries Council (EIC) at their annual awards event recognising excellence in exports.

Blaze joined other top-performing exporters at the Energy Exports Conference (EEC) 2025 Gala Dinner in Aberdeen which celebrates companies and individuals driving international trade in the energy industry.

Blaze received the excellence in international trade award, while two other north-east companies were also recognised.

Aberdeen-based HonuWorx and Resolute Energy Solutions in Stonehaven were each handed the innovation award.

Steve Williams, head of commercial at HonuWorx. © Supplied by EIC/ Michal Wachucik
Steve Williams, head of commercial at HonuWorx.
Iain Lees, managing director of Resolute Energy Solutions © Supplied by EIC/ Michal Wachucik
Iain Lees, managing director, Resolute Energy Solutions.

The exporting champion award was presented to Paul Mudd, TRS Workforce Solutions from Portsmouth.

The ceremony capped off the first day of the two-day EIC event, which drew this year 1,200 delegates from 20 countries.

Winners at the the Energy Exports Conference (EEC) 2025 gala dinner hosted by Energy Industries Council (EIC). © Supplied by EIC/ Michal Wachucik
Winners at the the Energy Exports Conference (EEC) 2025 gala dinner hosted by Energy Industries Council (EIC).

EIC CEO Stuart Broadley said: “The awards are the EIC’s way of recognising the importance of exporting and international trade to the energy industry and celebrating the efforts and achievements of businesses in this area.”

“We talk a lot about ambition in the energy world. These awards celebrate the companies that are actually getting it done. They’ve not only opened new markets, but they’ve done so under challenging conditions.”

Stuart Broadley, CEO, Energy Industries Council (EIC). © Supplied by EIC/ Michal Wachucik
Stuart Broadley, CEO, Energy Industries Council (EIC).

EIC’s Energy Exports Conference serves as a key platform for supply chain companies to connect with buyers, investors, and project owners. The 2025 agenda includes sessions on project financing, emerging markets, and sector-specific outlooks across hydrogen, offshore wind, and carbon capture.

This year’s keynote address was delivered by Datuk Dr Hazland Abg Hipni, Sarawak’s Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, who outlined ASEAN’s roadmap for green energy leadership and Borneo’s efforts to leverage hydropower and hydrogen infrastructure.

The awards dinner concluded with a Scottish ceilidh band and networking among delegates, speakers, and industry sponsors.

The EIC represents over 950 companies across the energy supply chain and has hosted the Energy Exports Conference annually in Aberdeen since 2019.

Tags