Offshore Europe 2025: ‘Such an important moment in time’

With the energy sector at a turning point, David Whitehouse expects 10,000 more people in attendance at Offshore Europe than at the 2023 show.

August 29th 2025, 7:00 am
5 min read
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse at the Port of Aberdeen, wearing a hi-vis jacket and hard hat.© Supplied by OEUK
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse at the Port of Aberdeen.
Ryan Duff

SPE Offshore Europe 2025 could prove to be one of the most important in the conference’s history, event chair David Whitehouse believes.

It’s no secret that the energy sector is at a crossroads as it contends with the trials and tribulations presented by a shift to lower carbon emissions.

“I look back and we’ve been at a number of pivotal points in the 30 years that I’ve been working in the industry,” Whitehouse told Energy Voice.

“But I do think this is such an important moment in time. This is the time where we need to show what this industry can do. This is the time where we need to come together and show what opportunities we can unlock. This is the time where we get the opportunity to influence key policy makers.

“That means we do get the support for homegrown energy production here in the UK and across Europe. So yes, this is an absolutely key moment.”

The Granite City is set to play host to its largest energy conference in September, with Offshore Europe returning after its 2023 outing.

Last time round, the show celebrated its 50th anniversary; this time, the energy sector seeks to showcase what it can do and argue for support during uncertain times.

As a result, the theme of Offshore Europe 2025 is “unlocking Europe’s potential in offshore energy,” Whitehouse explained.

He continued, adding that the topic builds upon the argument that “the North Sea, not just for the UK but across Europe, has powered economies for the last 50 years”.

“The North Sea, I think, has the real opportunity to be the powering force for the UK and wider European economies for decades to come. That’s going to need increased integration across the North Sea.”

The event chair said that he believes that the focus of this year’s Offshore Europe conference “has a resonance across Europe”.

Showfloor at the SPE Offshore Europe at P&amp;J Live 2019, where organisations such as Bilfinger and CAAST can be seen with stands. © PRESS AND JOURNAL
Showfloor at the SPE Offshore Europe at P&J Live 2019.

Offshore Europe welcomes policymakers to Aberdeen

Integration and unlocking the potential of Europe’s energy sector will require the correct policy to drive investment and bring projects to fruition.

For this reason, politicians will be in attendance. Namely, the Holyrood Sources podcast will welcome UK energy minister Michael Shanks, shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho, and Scotland’s deputy first minister and economy secretary Kate Forbes to Aberdeen during the conference.

Shanks will also appear in the opening ceremony, alongside Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, the Norwegian minister for climate and the environment, on Tuesday, 2 September at P&J Live.

“We are going to have some important policymakers across offshore Europe because they recognise what an important time this is,” Whitehouse said.

Despite the issues facing the sector, Whitehouse explained that this year’s event shouldn’t be “doom and gloom,” however, he highlighted some of the issues the conference aims to address.

The conference chair argued against the “polarised debate” that has become popular, in which people pit oil and gas and renewables against each other.

“We shouldn’t be in this polarised debate about oil and gas versus renewables. That’s exactly the wrong approach,” he said, adding that the “vast majority of the public and certainly the companies and people who will be at the conference” agree.

“We need all of this, we’re in a country where we are now importing more energy than at any time in our history.”

He added that it is a “policy choice” that the UK is viewed as a “declining basin” in the oil and gas space.

“The geology says that we can still continue to produce much of the oil and gas that this country needs, so we need to focus on that,” Whitehouse continued.

“But at the same time, it is important that we continue to build out our renewable energy that is going to be a really important part of the energy mix.”

The conference leader explained that there is still “big uncertainty, particularly for those investing in oil and gas”.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes delivers her address at the SNP Annual National Conference at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. © Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Deputy first minister Kate Forbes will be one of the politicians making an appearance at Offshore Europe 2025.

Uniting both sides of the energy transition debate

In the face of uncertainty around the level of taxation the oil and gas industry faces beyond 2030, and the future of North Sea licensing, Whitehouse reiterated that “Offshore Europe is a real opportunity actually to show what the size of that opportunity is”.

With Reform UK policies leading the charge against net zero, the Offshore Europe chair argued that there is more that aligns energy policy across parties than divides them.

“They’re looking for economic growth,” he added.

“They’re looking for high quality jobs. They’re looking for value in the economy, and they’re looking for us to be on a path for decarbonisation.

“We agree with all of that.”

It is worth noting that Reform UK does not have any representatives on the agenda, which has been pulled together by Whitehouse and the Offshore Europe team.

The showfloor at Offshore Europe 2023 at the P&J Live, showing off signage promoting the 50th anniversary of the event. © Supplied by Kenny Elrick
Offshore Europe 2023 marked the event’s 50th anniversary.

Offshore Europe 2025: ‘An invaluable opportunity’

With energy becoming a political hot potato and the importance of the timing of this year’s event, Whitehouse believes that Offshore Europe 2025 will surpass the attendance figures for the event’s 50th anniversary showing in 2023.

Last time around, event organisers, the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) announced that “around 30,000” people attended the event.

This time, SPE and Whitehouse aim for 40,000 attendees. The conference chair added: “I think from a conference perspective, over 30,000 would be a real success.

“Can we get more? I would hope so. That’s why I’m proud to be chair of the conference.”

He explained that the 2025 show will serve as a “critical opportunity” for the industry to “discuss the technologies to discuss the opportunities” and to “influence the outcome” of the energy transition.

Whitehouse offered a reason for those still on the fence about attending to take the leap and visit the conference in Aberdeen.

“If you care about the places where you work and live, not just in here in Aberdeen but across the UK across Europe, please come.

“It’s a free-to-attend conference, a fantastic opportunity, an invaluable opportunity, to come and find out about what is happening and influence the outcome.”

Offshore Europe will be held in Aberdeen’s P&J Live from Tuesday 2 September to Friday 5 September.

