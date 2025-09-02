Protestors at the SPE Offshore Europe 2025 conference have called for Scottish-headquartered companies to cut ties with Israel.

“We demand all Scottish firm like Wood Group, like Ithaca, like Dana cut ties with apartheid and genocide now,” one protestor said in Aberdeen.

A total of thirteen protestors wearing t-shirts spelling out “boycott Israel”, and some holding Palestinian flags, claimed that the oil and gas industry was contributing to the conflict in Gaza.

Ithaca Energy is majority-owned by Israeli firm Delek, which holds 50.5% of the company, while Italian major Eni is the second-largest shareholder with 36%.

Delek’s petrol station has been linked to the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) through a contract to supply its vehicles.

Ithaca’s shares took a hit today, falling 17% after both Delek and Eni sold 49.6 million ordinary shares of the company, or around 3% of the company, at a discount.

Dana Petroleum, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), has gas exploration licences awarded by the Israeli government.

It is unclear what connection the protestors were making between Wood and Israel. The company is currently subject to a takeover bid by Dubai-based Sidara.

The Offshore Europe protest lasted for five minutes before protesters were escorted out of the venue by security and police.

Energy industry events have attracted protests in recent years. A trio of activists interrupted the opening session of All Energy in 2024, shouting over the speakers.

And this year, also at the P&J Live, the OEUK Conference was invaded by Daleks who were protesting pro oil and gas lobbying.

But perhaps the most striking, and most committed protest, was at ONS in Stavanger last year, where naked people took over the TotalEnergies stand on the show floor to show the “naked truth” of hydrocarbons production.