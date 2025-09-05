Offshore Europe 2027 to reduce to three days

Historically, Offshore Europe has been a four-day conference, but when it returns to Aberdeen in 2027, the show will reduce its runtime to three days.

For the conference’s last outing, those behind the event announced that “around 30,000” people were in attendance. This time, numbers dwindled.

Ahead of the show, Offshore Europe chair, Dave Whitehouse, told Energy Voice that attendee figures “over 30,000 would be a real success”.

Soon after the conference closed its doors, the event organiser Reed Exhibitions (RX) announced that 25,000 people showed up in the Granite City for Offshore Europe 2025.

Offshore Europe achieved record numbers in 2013 when 63,000 walked the halls of the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC)

David Ince, SPE Offshore Europe exhibition director, said on the final day of the conference: “I think it has been a busy show.

“Look, are we the same size as we were in 2023? That remains to be seen.

“I think, again, it comes back to the conversations that have been happening that can then be driven forward from a commercial point of view and a strategic point of view, for the whole of the industry, for the region, for the country, and wider Europe.”

On the reduction in runtime for the 2027 conference, Ince said: “Offshore Europe has been going for 55 years, we’re entrenched within the industry.

“We’re looking to change the format to just reduce it down to three days. Which I think is a fantastic move, it allows us to really focus our content on those subjects that people want to hear about.

“We’ve got some really good conversations going about how that conference and content will move into 2027, which we will be talking about over the coming months.”

He argued that RX has received “some really positive feedback from the exhibitors” at Offshore Europe this year, as the events company has begun to speak about who will be returning next year and what can be done differently.

The “biggest energy event in the country,” as Ince described it, is set to come back to Aberdeen in 2027 and will return to the P&J Live.

Usually, the final day of Offshore Europe is the time when school pupils from across Aberdeen are invited to interact with exhibitors as delegates get ready to travel home.

This year, the conference welcomed students throughout its four-day run.

Offshore Europe’s Norwegian counterpart nears sell-out

In the interim years between Offshore Europe conferences, its sister show, ONS, is hosted in Stavanger, Norway.

Last year, the Norwegian conference topped pre-pandemic numbers, something Offshore Europe has failed to do.

ONS 2024 welcomed 71,812 people from all over the world to the Norwegian city, as over 1,100 companies were represented.

ONS chief executive and president, Leif Johan Sevland, has said that the 2026 event is already close to selling out.

Sevland said: “We are 50 years young and ready to go for the next 50 years.

“We are going to grow. We are not completely sold out yet, but we are going to be quite soon, and we expect about 60,000 to 70,000 people to be at ONS next year.”

He explained that government engagement with the Norwegian sector is supporting his conference.

“In Norway, the federal government, the parliament, they have a long-term thinking,” the ONS president added.

“ONS as a foundation, we have a long-term thinking. Whatever you should do, you need to have one line, and you have the plan, and you follow the plan. And that’s what we are doing actually.”

This comes as SPE Aberdeen section chair Ian Phillips condemned Offshore Europe’s dwindling appeal.

“We’re sat in the middle of a large exhibition that is a whole lot smaller than it has been. And there’s an awful lot of those big companies are choosing not to be here. And that bit worries me,” Phillips commented.

“There’s so many widgets around, and they are important, that’s what a trade show is a lot about. But I think Shell is the only operator that’s got a stand, Saudi Aramco has got one.

“That is the bit that bothers me. It’s whether this event in this location is working for that part of the audience.”

NSTA Northern North Sea and West of Shetland area manager Brenda Wylie also welcomed this year’s move to allow young people in to the exhibition across the four days rather than just the final day. The more female-friendly atmosphere was a key part of its success.

“Offshore Europe generally didn’t let kids in until Friday, and actually, I wouldn’t bring my kids back in the day into Offshore Europe because of some of the PR girls and some of the nonsense that used to happen on those stands,” she said.

“Getting rid of that actually makes Offshore Europe way more palatable to bring kids in through through the week.

“Encouraging the young people to come in through the week was a really positive move.”

She added she hopes to hear more in 2027 on increased North Sea activity, particularly from the Shell/ Equinor merged entity, Adura, and its plans to undertake further drilling in the West of Shetland on the controversial Rosebank field.

“I’m still an oil and gas girl at heart, and I’d like to see some of these big developments move forward and come in and share their technical findings. That will be helpful, maybe even an exploration section for West of Shetland,” she said.

“In the 33rd licensing round, we licensed more acreage west of Shetland than was currently licensed. Ten blocks to a single company is quite a large offering. So it will be really great to hear some exploration success west of Shetland from some of that license acreage. These are the types of things I like to hear about in 2027.”