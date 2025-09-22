The first word in energy - App Image
Events

A festival of energy: EV and E-FWD head to the Humber

As industrial clusters take shape in Teesside and the North West, Energy Voice and E-FWD look at where Hull and the Humber fit into the UK's wider energy ambitions.

September 22nd 2025, 7:30 am
3 min read
E-FWD will travel to Hull for a Momentum Morning event focused on the Humber region's energy and industrial future on Thursday 9th October 2025. Image: 43 Clicks North/Unsplash

Energy Voice

Energy leaders from across the Humber will gather in Hull this October as E-FWD and Energy Voice assess the region’s potential to lead Britain’s clean energy and manufacturing future.

Following events in Tees Valley and Liverpool, E-FWD’s Momentum Morning series arrives in Hull on Thursday 9th October for an exclusive breakfast briefing.

And on Wednesday October 8th, join Energy Voice Live with Nexos as our panel tackles existential questions over the future of Humber jobs and investment.

E-FWD Momentum Morning – The Humber

Featuring fireside chats with the head of the UK government’s Mission Control for Clean Power Chris Stark and Microsoft director and industry lead UK energy Sam Mathew, E-FWD is set to help catalyse economic growth in the Humber region.

The event also features representatives from the Carbon Capture and Storage Association, SSE Thermal, Drax Group, Arup and Ørsted.

With discussions taking place under Chatham House rules, panellists will give their unfiltered perspective on the UK’s energy transition challenges and opportunities.

Orsted North Sea © Supplied by Orsted
Orsted’s Hornsea One wind farm in the North Sea.

E-FWD editor Ed Reed, DC Thomson chief growth officer Owen Wyatt and energy expert Sepi Golzari-Munro will steer the conversation, and Wyatt said the event will bring together some of the most influential voices shaping the UK’s energy future.

“Hull and the Humber are uniquely positioned to play a leading role in both cutting emissions and driving regional economic growth,” he said.

“Our aim with E-FWD is to bring the right parties together to make that happen.”

Focus on Hull and the Humber

Energy Voice Live

  • Time: 18:00-21:00, Wednesday 8th October
  • Location: Hull Truck Theatre, 50 Ferensway HU2 8LB
  • Featuring: Energy Voice editor Mark Selby in discussion with Nexos, National Gas, Centrica and Siemens Gamesa
  • Click here for more information on how to attend

E-FWD Momentum Morning – The Humber

  • Time: 08:00-12:00, Thursday 9th October 2025
  • Location: Hull Truck Theatre, 50 Ferensway HU2 8LB
  • Featuring: Mission Control for Clean Power, Microsoft, CCSA, Ørsted, Drax Group, SSE Thermal and Arup
  • Click here to register for the E-FWD event in Hull

The energy opportunity for Hull and Humber

The Humber is already home to some of the world’s largest offshore wind projects, including Ørsted’s Hornsea development.

The region is also at the centre of the UK’s emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) industry, with the East Coast Cluster and Northern Endurance Partnership underway.

© Supplied by VPI
A design image of the proposed carbon capture and storage plant at VPI Immingham.

Meanwhile, next-phase projects like Viking CCS and Orion CCS will position the Humber at the forefront of industrial decarbonisation.

The Humber’s ports boast the potential for offshore wind manufacturing, hydrogen production, and green fuels, building on the region’s deep maritime and industrial heritage.

Alongside growing investment in AI, Hull and the wider Humber region appear poised for a bright industrial and energy future.

But there are challenges too, not least the rise of Reform UK and the growing politicisation of the UK’s net zero targets.

The region is grappling with job losses following the closure of the Prax Lindsay refinery and the Vivergo Fuels bioethanol plant.

The Humber’s offshore wind sector has also seen setbacks, with Ørsted’s recent discontinuation of Hornsea 4.

Join E-FWD in Hull on Thursday 9th October as our panel of experts explore how the Humber can seize the opportunities of the energy transition and establish itself as a UK clean energy hub.

