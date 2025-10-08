In the energy transition there can be no better partners than Norwegian and UK organisations.

The countries’ waters hold huge wind, wave and tidal potential, while they also have decades long backgrounds in the energy sector.

Norway in particular has established itself as the energy capital of Europe. The country has a deep well of resources and expertise, built up first in the oil and gas industry and now turned to renewables.

So, working together undoubtedly holds the key to maximising the potential of the drive to net zero.

In May Energy Secretary Ed Miliband secured a Green Industrial Partnership with his Norwegian counterparts, Ministers Terje Aasland and Cecilie Myrseth.

That partnership will bring a huge range of opportunities for companies across the energy spectrum. But how can this be accessed?

Team Norway’s Energetic Future 2025 aims to establish the company and organisational connections that will help this partnership deliver real value.

The event, taking place in Newcastle on October 21 and 22, will bring together leading figures in the industry and give delegates an unprecedented opportunity to establish profitable relationships.

That’s because this is a conference with a difference.

Opening up honest discussion

Energetic Future 2025 will be the most interactive yet. Organiser Kyrre Haugen of the Norwegian British Chamber of Commerce and conference host Oddi Aasheim, of FirstHuman, have put a premium on ensuring attendees have the chance to establish meaningful connections.

Kyrre explained: “This year is the first UK Norway conference after the green industrial partnerships that we signed, so it’s a bit of a milestone in in that sense. That was one of the reasons we brought in Oddi, who is so experienced in this, and the setup he proposed, which we all love, is much more interactive. We think that will increase the learning outcome for the delegates.”

The aim is to spark an honest dialogue which addresses the challenges, as well as the opportunities, of working together. That way attendees can get some truly productive takeaways from the event.

Oddi added: “We want to bring out some of the grit. Let’s get the stories about bloody Norwegians and those Brits never getting to the point and learn from the people already in action what it takes to make it work.

“That’s what we want to get rather than just the usual glossy presentations that say, ‘We are wonderful and we do wonderful work.’ It’s never like that, really. There are stories behind everything.

“People think, ‘Okay, Norway and Britain are best friends.’ Yes, but even among best friends you have serious differences. So, it’s about learning from the pitfalls as well as the success stories.”

So how will this be achieved?

Energetic Future 2025’s innovative format with dialogue at its heart

The conference opens on the evening of Tuesday October 21, with an exclusive networking reception hosted by the Norwegian Deputy Ambassador, Mariam Naqvi, in the Newcastle Civic Centre. It will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and key stakeholders from across sectors.

Then, before things fully kick off on the Wednesday, there will be a networking breakfast. From there the format will consistently promote discussion over monologues.

A case in point is the opening talk. Rather than start the event with a conventional speech, Mariam Naqvi, British Ambassador to Norway Jan Thompson, and North Tyneside Mayor Karen Clark will discuss the UK-Norway Green Industrial Partnership in a “Fireside Chat”.

The debate, moderated by Hari Vamadevan, DNV UK’s Regional Director UK & Ireland, will touch on what makes UK–Norway partnerships succeed, how cultural differences both challenge and enrich them and how successful collaboration creates long-term value.

This focus on openness will continue with panel debates, roundtables and Q&As. Throughout there will be networking breaks where attendees can meet peers, share insights and lay the foundations of successful partnerships.

The final session will see an open-floor discussion with participants reflecting on competence needs, education frameworks, and cross-border collaboration.

Giving a voice to figures across the industry

Another key element of the conference is both the breadth of topics that will be covered and the many leading voices in attendance.

The conference agenda covers everything from partnering to deliver large capital projects to lessons from suppliers and building the skills pipeline.

There will discussion of the major ventures such as the Dogger Bank Wind Farm and Green Volt Project. There will be a look at the critical role of ports, delivery of the world’s first fully electric offshore vessel, building the workforce of tomorrow and much more.

Companies represented will include Equinor UK, North Star UK, Hitachi Energy, DNV UK, National Grid, Kongsberg Maritime, Wastefront, Norwegian Offshore Wind, Bibby Marine, NorSea UK, LV Logistics and Vårgrønn.

The line-up gives access to big hitters in the industry but also hears from the SMEs that are creating so much of the innovation.

Kyrre added: “These spaces are often dominated by the bigger players and we want to say actually the smaller companies in this are often the ones who have different thinking, challenge the system and can generate a lot of value. So, we want to give them voice in this.”

