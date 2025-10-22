The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) runs from 3-6 November, taking place in the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

From exhibition highlights to registration information, here’s your comprehensive guide to navigating this landmark event in the United Arab Emirates.

What does ADIPEC stand for?

ADIPEC stands for the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference. It serves as a global platform for energy companies, technology innovators and policymakers to collaborate on energy transition strategies and to showcase cutting-edge solutions.

The theme for 2025 is “Energy. Intelligence. Impact”, with the aim of strengthening today’s energy systems while also scaling intelligent solutions that advance global progress.

The event is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

How do I get to ADIPEC?

There is a taxi pick up and drop off site on the waterfront, ADNEC Marina, next to Hall 17. From there, you can access the bridge that goes over the road, Al Khaleej Al Arabi, to the main ADNEC location.

There are also two park and ride sites, one by the taxi rank and the other at the front, on Al Mu-Atamarat. There is no on-site parking for the duration of ADIPEC. The park and ride bus runs every 10-15 minutes, from 08:00 to 20:00.

There is a shuttle bus service to certain hotels. The first buses going to ADNEC begin at 08:00 and the last departure is at 12:00.

ADNEC departures via hotel shuttle begin at 16:00 and run until 19:00. It is often worthwhile waiting for a later bus.

Getting around Abu Dhabi, you can use Uber or the local app, Careem.

First thing in the morning and at the end of the day there is often congestion around ADNEC, although in recent years this has improved. Be prepared to wait and queue to be able to get in and for transportation back to your hotel.

If you have registered in advance, you should print out your badge before arriving in order to make the first morning slightly easier.

To enter ADNEC, you will need to go through airport-style security. There are separate lines for men and women.

When and where is ADIPEC 2025?

ADIPEC 2025 will take place at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), a world-class venue designed to host international events of this scale. The strategic location in the heart of Abu Dhabi makes it accessible for attendees from across the globe, particularly those interested in Middle Eastern energy markets.

The exhibition is so large that it has extended over to the marina, which is accessible by bridge from the main conference centre.

Key Dates

The strategic conference begins with the official Opening Ceremony on Monday, 3 November at 09:30 in the ICC Hall. The last session of the strategic conference takes place on 6 November, at 15:40.

The technical programme begins at 10:00 on 3 November. It concludes by 17:00 on 6 November.

Who should come to ADIPEC?

ADIPEC attracts a diverse audience that includes:

National oil companies (NOCs) and international oil companies (IOCs)

Government representatives and policymakers

Energy transition specialists and sustainability experts

Technology providers and innovators

Maritime and logistics professionals

Investment and finance executives

Academic and research institutions

How many people will attend ADIPEC 2025?

As one of the largest energy events globally, ADIPEC expects more than 205,000 attendees, from more than 160 countries. The exhibition floor spans thousands of square metres.

More than 50 NOCs, IOCs, NECs and IECs are registered, with more than 16,500 conference delegates.

What’s on in the exhibition?

The exhibition covers 17 halls. There will be around 2,250 exhibiting companies, demonstrating technologies, exchanging ideas, creating partnerships and securing investment.

The exhibition has picked out four areas of particular interest.

Getting around the exhibition can be a challenge. If you download the app, it can help you navigate your way to where you want to be. Planning ahead is crucial.

How much does it cost to attend ADIPEC?

Attendance costs vary depending on the type of participation:

All Access Pass: $6,830

Technical Pass: $1,840

Visitor Pass: $50, going up to $100 if registering during the event

Why ADIPEC matters in 2025

As global energy markets navigate complex transitions, ADIPEC 2025 provides an essential forum to address critical challenges for the industry. The United Arab Emirates’ strategic position as both a major petroleum producer and a leader in renewable energy development puts Abu Dhabi at the crossroads for discussions on the future of energy.

Those attending ADIPEC 2025 will gain valuable insights into emerging trends, technological innovations and policy developments shaping the future of energy in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Planning Your Visit

When preparing for ADIPEC 2025, consider:

Securing accommodation early, as hotels in Abu Dhabi fill quickly during the event

Planning your conference schedule to prioritise must-see sessions

Allowing time to explore the extensive exhibition floor

Arranging meetings with potential partners and clients in advance

Download the Road to ADIPEC podcasts, with the first episode on AI’s promise and pressure points and the second on resilience and adaptation.

Stay up to date with the latest from ADIPEC and revisit highlights from previous years on our dedicated ADIPEC page.