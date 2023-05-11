FM pays tribute to ‘phenomenal’ oil workers as he calls for strikes resolution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events / All-Energy

FM pays tribute to ‘phenomenal’ oil workers as he calls for strikes resolution

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
11/05/2023, 7:00 am
Humza Yousaf has called for all parties to find a resolution to the swathe of strikes currently taking place across the North Sea.

Scotland’s First Minister also saluted the “phenomenal contribution” that offshore oil and gas workers have made to Scotland over the years.

More than 1,000 people employed by the likes of Wood, Petrofac, Stork downed tools yesterday morning as part of a fresh round of strikes.

Coordinated by Unite, the dispute is over basic rates of pay for offshore workers, as well as working conditions and shift patterns.

This latest set of strikes is due to wrap up tomorrow morning, but union bosses have warned that members “remain fully prepared to fight on for a better deal”.

Dozens of North Sea assets operated by various companies have become bases for picket lines, with 1,200 workers walking out.

Among the platform impacted are the Brent Charlie, Buzzard and Shearwater, as well as the Triton FPSO.

Speaking to journalist at the All-Energy conference at the SEC in Glasgow on Wednesday, Mr Yousaf said: “We is absolutely committed to fair work, and we’ve made that a central tenet of our government.

“These matters are between employers and employees and they have to be resolved. Our oil and gas workers have made a phenomenal contribution to Scotland, and I’m really hoping they can solve this dispute.”

Mr Yousaf also made the case for there being “no new extraction” of hydrocarbons from the North Sea, unless there is a “good reason to do so”.

A long running issue

Fuelling the fires of worker indignation have been the eye watering balance sheets of oil and gas companies, with a number of majors recoding record profits in 2022.

Shauna Wright recently branded BP’s first quarter takings a “huge slap in the face” to offshore employees grappling with the UK’s cost-of-living crisis.

For well over a year now, strikes have been a near weekly occur in the North Sea, sparking concerns about the UK’s security of supply.

Following the culmination of the first round of strikes, trade body Offshore Energies UK called for engagement to find a constructive way to address concerns.

