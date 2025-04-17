SPE Offshore Europe starts countdown to event in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events / All Energy

SPE Offshore Europe starts countdown to event in Aberdeen

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
17/04/2025, 8:01 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© PRESS AND JOURNALSPE Offshore Europe at PandJ live exhibition centre
The North Sea's official exhibition and conference SPE Offshore Europe at PandJ live exhibition centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

The success of the upcoming Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen will be a barometer for the industry as it navigates a “turbulent, interesting but difficult” period.

Organisers officially launched the SPE Offshore Europe 2025 event which will take place in September.

Offshore Europe organisers RX Global, formerly known as Reed Exhibitions, said they expect 40,000 attendees to attend the biennial event which started a 140-day countdown until doors open at the free-to attend trade show for the offshore energy industry.

OEUK CEO Dave Whitehouse and chair of SPE Offshore Europe committee. © Erikka Askeland/DCT Media
OEUK CEO Dave Whitehouse and chair of SPE Offshore Europe committee.

David Whitehouse, the chief executive of trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and the event committee chair, said Offshore Europe would retain focus on its  “clear oil and gas heritage”  but will also emphasise opportunities in wind, floating wind, carbon storage, hydrogen and geothermal as well as engaging young people to consider careers in the energy industry.

In addition to a wide slate of speakers including senior politicians and c-suite executives from the likes of BP, Subsea7 and Harbour Energy, the event will also aim to be “impactful” and meaningful by welcoming representatives from trade unions, and “voices that don’t always agree with people like myself”, he said.

He added: “What we will be debating is the future role of oil and gas in Europe’s energy future. How do we turn those renewable energy targets into true delivery plans? How do we unlick the real opportunities for our supply chain?

“Europe is going through what appears to be deindustrialisation masquerading as decarbonisation – how do we change that path?”

The official theme of the event is “unlocking Europe’s potential in offshore energy”

But Whitehouse noted that between now and then the industry is facing major policy interventions that underpin the future of North Sea industry including oil and gas licencing, a comprehensive spending review potentially addressing UK support for carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen “and beyond”.

“I think it is going to be a turbulent, and interesting but difficult period to navigate across the sector,” he said.

Registration for Offshore Europe 2025 opens 22 April.

The event first took place in Aberdeen in 1973.

Tags