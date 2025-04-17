SPE Offshore Europe starts countdown to event in Aberdeen

The success of the upcoming Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen will be a barometer for the industry as it navigates a “turbulent, interesting but difficult” period.

Organisers officially launched the SPE Offshore Europe 2025 event which will take place in September.

Offshore Europe organisers RX Global, formerly known as Reed Exhibitions, said they expect 40,000 attendees to attend the biennial event which started a 140-day countdown until doors open at the free-to attend trade show for the offshore energy industry.

© Erikka Askeland/DCT Media

David Whitehouse, the chief executive of trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and the event committee chair, said Offshore Europe would retain focus on its “clear oil and gas heritage” but will also emphasise opportunities in wind, floating wind, carbon storage, hydrogen and geothermal as well as engaging young people to consider careers in the energy industry.

In addition to a wide slate of speakers including senior politicians and c-suite executives from the likes of BP, Subsea7 and Harbour Energy, the event will also aim to be “impactful” and meaningful by welcoming representatives from trade unions, and “voices that don’t always agree with people like myself”, he said.

He added: “What we will be debating is the future role of oil and gas in Europe’s energy future. How do we turn those renewable energy targets into true delivery plans? How do we unlick the real opportunities for our supply chain?

“Europe is going through what appears to be deindustrialisation masquerading as decarbonisation – how do we change that path?”

The official theme of the event is “unlocking Europe’s potential in offshore energy”

But Whitehouse noted that between now and then the industry is facing major policy interventions that underpin the future of North Sea industry including oil and gas licencing, a comprehensive spending review potentially addressing UK support for carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen “and beyond”.

“I think it is going to be a turbulent, and interesting but difficult period to navigate across the sector,” he said.

Registration for Offshore Europe 2025 opens 22 April.

The event first took place in Aberdeen in 1973.