The UK’s leading clean energy event returns to the SEC this May for two days of networking, connections, and uninterrupted business with the renewable energy community.

This year’s event is set to be bigger, with over 12,000 visitors expected, 600+ expert speakers and 270+ innovative exhibitors

Developers, investors and buyers are coming to the conference to discover the latest trends and solutions. You’ll be able to meet with representatives and colleagues in the industry management, sales or procurement.

The event in Glasgow will also see buyers from sectors such as local government authorities, consultancy services, power suppliers, software developers, OEMs, and education, hoping to check out the next big thing in renewable energy solutions.

All-Energy helps to connect your technology and solutions to the UK renewable energy industry to better engineer an integrated Net Zero energy future.

Driving progress across the industry

Tina Abulashvili, event organiser, said: “At All-Energy, we’re proud to collaborate with a group of expert Ambassadors representing five key sectors driving the energy transition: Offshore Wind, Onshore Wind, Grid & Networks, Hydrogen, and Decarbonisation & Sustainability.

“These Ambassadors act as advocates for the events, bringing invaluable insights and ideas from their areas of expertise to help shape the direction of the conference. They’re actively involved in developing content, contributing to conference sessions, and helping us spotlight the issues, innovations, and opportunities that matter most.

“From editorial features and articles to on-stage discussions, our Ambassadors are at the heart of our mission—to drive meaningful dialogue and progress across the industry.”

Introducing Iain Sinclair, Global Energy Group

© Supplied by Global Energy Group

Iain Sinclair’s professional expertise, sector knowledge – and infectious enthusiasm for clean energy – make him a perfect ambassador for the UK’s leading clean energy event.

Executive at Global Energy Group (GEG), an integrated energy services business and owner/operator of the Port of Nigg, the UK’s leading offshore renewables energy hub, Iain has more than 20 years’ experience in renewable energy supply chains.

He has held executive leadership positions across ports, engineering and construction, fabrication, energy services, and materials manufacturing.

Over the past five years, he has led GEG’s transformation into a market leader in offshore renewables, delivering critical enabling infrastructure and energy services essential to the successful deployment of consecutive offshore wind projects in UK waters.

A passionate advocate for clean energy, Iain serves as a Board Director at RenewableUK, Vice Chair of Scottish Renewables, Non-Executive Director at the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership, Investor Director at Mocean Energy, and Chair of the Scottish Offshore Wind Ports Alliance.

“There’s meaningful dialogue, it’s not just passing rhetoric”

Iain told us: “I was humbled to have been asked to be an ambassador for the event this year. The conference encompasses a real cross-section of industry technology providers, supply chain businesses and academia – covering every part of the energy sector.

“Whether exhibiting, speaking, or interacting, it’s a great environment in which to upskill. It’s also a unique environment where academia meets industry.”

He added: “There are very few forums that that have such a catch-all position and that’s to the great credit to the conference and exhibition organisers. The way they pull together the programme of events so they’re genuinely interesting – every year there’s new people and there’s new voices.”

© Supplied by Global Energy Group

We asked Iain about the importance of All-Energy in regard to his role in GEG. “This is a key industry event for us,” said Iain. “There’s meaningful dialogue, it’s not just passing rhetoric; genuine interactions and discussions take place.”

He continued: “The part I love most about my role within a business leadership perspective, is sharing ideas and learnings. The industry needs to do much more in terms of mentoring and giving time to sharing essential knowledge and expertise – that’s the only way we accelerate the maturity of the sector.”

At a time when there seems to be a sense of uncertainty around net zero policy, we asked Iain for his perspective. “My perspective is really straightforward, in that, uncertainty always creates opportunity,” he replied. “It’s about mindset, not metric.

“I think you need to embrace healthy debate, which is appraising the market risks but not dwelling on barriers. It’s about how your own individual business is positioned within that context and instead of fixating on barriers, actually looking at how you solve the challenges that are ahead of us.

“The momentum’s there. There’s only one direction of travel now and that is to fully decarbonize. That involves strategies that, now more than ever, involve people working together – we can mitigate the market challenges and business risks through working closely together.

“That collaborative approach is exactly what we are doing in SOWPA (Scottish Offshore Wind Ports Alliance), by establishing a cooperative ports alliance focused on solutions.”

Iain is keen to catch up with connections old and new at the conference, and is looking forward to the ensuing lively discussions and debate.

Make sure to catch Iain’s conference session, Offshore Wind 2: Are We There Yet? The Long Port Infrastructure Journey, on Wednesday 14 May from 2pm – 3.30pm in the Lomond Auditorium.

Learn more about All-Energy Conference 2025 and register to attend today.