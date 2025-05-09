All about All-Energy 2025

The All-Energy conference is set to return to Glasgow this month as it aims to top last year’s record-breaking show.

The event, hosted by RX, aims to bring people from across the low-carbon energy sector together for one of the biggest dates in the industry’s calendar this year.

All-Energy was initially set to be kicked off by first minister John Swinney. However, due to “an urgent matter”, he will no longer be in attendance.

In his place, deputy first minister, Kate Forbes, will join the opening session alongside UK energy minister Michael Shanks, GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier and more as they discuss ‘Britain’s Clean Power Mission’ on 14 May.

However, Shanks is also not set to appear in Glasgow due to Parliamentary commitments, instead he will dial in live via the internet.

© Erikka Askeland/DCT Media

Unlike its contemporaries, All-Energy does not set itself a theme for each outing, instead, it continuously focuses on “Clean Power 2030 and after 2030,” an event spokesperson explained.

All-Energy is a two-day event, running Wednesday 14 May and Thursday 15 May, taking place at Glasgow’s SEC.

The organisers have also arranged an evening networking get-together at Glasgow Science Centre on the first night.

The spokesperson told Energy Voice that it is important that the event touches on “topics for everyone and all the sectors we serve”, these include the move towards net zero, a just energy transition, and grid upgrades, among others.

Last year’s conference saw All-Energy’s previous attendance record topped by 21% and although the event’s organisers don’t make predictions on head count, it said that signups for the year were “running 16% above this time last year”.

The group behind the UK’s largest renewable and low-carbon exhibition added that it was confident that attendance will “exceed the 2024 figure of 11,736”.

© Supplied by Paul Glendell / DC T

In addition to the political representation on All-Energy’s panel discussions, the UK’s regulator is also coming out in force.

Director of new ventures for the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), Andy Brooks, will be speaking in a panel session chaired by NSTA head of scenario planning, Helen Joiner.

The duo will appear on the ‘Solving the Offshore Rubik’s Cube: Maximising the potential of the offshore energy sector’ panel on the first day of the conference.

Speaking ahead of the event, Brooks said: “All-Energy is one of the most important events of the year and an excellent opportunity to take the pulse of the industry, share best practice and hear about opportunities and challenges.”

The panel featuring Brooks and Joiner will also include Tim Stiven, director of linear assets and new energies for The Crown Estate; Martyn Tulloch, director of energy transition, the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC); and Mark Richardson, head of offshore wind for trade body Scottish Renewables.

The regulator will also have representatives in sessions on the second day of the conference.

A decade of All-Energy in Glasgow

All-Energy was originally hosted in Aberdeen but moved to the central belt in 2015.

As the show prepared to celebrate a decade in Glasgow, the event coordinators announced a new three-year deal with the SEC, ensuring that the conference will stay in the city until at least 2027.

In response to this news, Dr Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, commented: “Glasgow has long been a supporter of All-Energy, recognising its immense value to the city’s economy and its role in advancing the global clean energy agenda.

“The event fosters long-term collaborations and relationships that drive innovation and growth, creating lasting opportunities for the city.”

Registration for the free-to-attend event opened in February.