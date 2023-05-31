Petronas, Kent added to CCS and hydrogen agenda for milestone Offshore Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Events / Offshore Europe

Petronas, Kent added to CCS and hydrogen agenda for milestone Offshore Europe

By Andrew Dykes
01/06/2023, 12:01 am
© Supplied by RXDelegates at Offshore Europe 2019.
Delegates at Offshore Europe 2019.

The organisers of Offshore Europe have revealed details of its growing technical programme on carbon capture and hydrogen at the sustainability-themed event.

A call for papers was launched last year ahead of the event in the Granite City, which this year celebrates 50 years since the first conference was held at Aberdeen University in 1973.

The milestone gathering of energy delegates is set to be held at P&J Live in Aberdeen from 5-8 September 2023 and will be convened under the theme of ‘Accelerating the transition to a better energy future’.

Meanwhile, the conference portion of the event will meet to tackle the challenge of ‘Securing sustainable and equitable energy for the next 50 years and beyond.’

The event will be the first in-person incarnation of the biennial conference since 2019, after a spate of delays and cancellations throughout the COVID pandemic.

Organisers SPE and Reed Exhibitions this week announced further details of the technical programme, which will see speakers grapple with some of the challenges posed by carbon capture storage (CCS) and the hydrogen economy.

This includes a paper by Petronas which discusses the possibility of repurposing existing hydrocarbon pipelines for CO2 transportation.

Meanwhile Dutch gas group Energie Beheer Nederland will set out how project design and operational philosophy hurdles were tackled on two large-scale CCS projects in the Netherlands, alongside a presentation on the finer points of storing CO2 in a depleted gas field in the Netherlands.

Boston Consulting Group will detail how combining extensive research of limestone and steel industry with CO2 storage physics can enable the acceleration of mineralisation in the reservoir from approximately 100 years to two years, rapidly accelerating the permanent CO2 storage process.

On the hydrogen front, Environmental Resources Management (ERM) is to present the results of industrial trials commissioned by the UK Government, Scottish Government and Scottish Ports to investigate the technical and commercial feasibility of exporting hydrogen from offshore wind in the North Sea by using liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC) to industrial European demand centres.

Another presentation by Kent will present recent modelling work carried out supporting a Dutch North Sea operator to understand the change in risk on their production platform due to hydrogen passing through it.

The University of Aberdeen too has mapped the hydrogen storage capacities of UK offshore hydrocarbon fields and explored potential synergies with offshore wind. Its findings estimate a total hydrogen storage capacity of 3,454 TWh within 96 fields investigated – significantly exceeding the determined 120 TWh of seasonal domestic storage demand.

The paper notes that “this methodology can be applied to any region where petrophysical field data and offshore wind data are available, to provide a high-level assessment of the techno-economic potential of hydrogen storage for coupling with offshore wind generated green hydrogen.”

SPE Offshore Europe conference chairman Kamel Ben-Naceur said: “CCS and hydrogen projects and challenges will feature highly across the panel and technical sessions as stakeholders and decision makers convene to discuss, debate and make progress on the opportunities and hurdles that the energy transition presents.”

The full conference programme and registrations can be found at offshore-europe.co.uk.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts