Events / ONS

Ukraine president Zelensky to address ONS conference

President Volodomyr Zelensky of Ukraine is to address the ONS Conference in Stavanger later this month.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/08/2022, 8:09 am Updated: 23/08/2022, 8:30 am
President Zelensky will address the opening ceremony virtually.

The leader will join via a vide-link from Kyiv to the event in Stavanger during the opening ceremony on August 29.

It will mark the second address to Norway from Zelensky since speaking virtually to the Norwegian parliament in March.

He will introduced by the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and will be followed on stage by Elon Musk, Ben Van Beurden (Shell CEO), Patrick Pouyanné (TotalEnergies CEO) and Anders Opedal (Equinor CEO) among others.

CEO and president of ONS, Leif Johan Sevland, said: “We look forward to showing our support to Ukraine and its people, to show solidarity and stand by their side for the long run. As a united energy community, it is an important message to convey and at the same time we have invited the Ukrainian head of state to share his reflections on the need for changes in the energy system.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has challenged Europe’s energy security, driving prices for energy around the continent and globally.

Mr Sevland added: “The main theme for the ONS Conference and Exhibition 2022 is TRUST. The energy industry is not unaccustomed to change but is now facing new circumstances and expectations far more complex – at an unprecedented pace. How does trust play into this? Our theme will be part of all ONS discussions this year, also at the other such as arenas ONS Net Zero Markets and ONS Centre Court.”

