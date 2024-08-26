North Sea offshore energy sector gathers in Norway for 50th ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events / ONS

North Sea offshore energy sector gathers in Norway for 50th ONS

By Mathew Perry
26/08/2024, 7:50 am Updated: 26/08/2024, 7:52 am
© Supplied by ONS Foundation
Fireworks in Stavanger during the ONS Conference in 2022.

Delegates from across the North Sea offshore energy sector are gathering in Norway’s oil and gas capital Stavanger this week for the 50th anniversary of ONS.

More than 60,000 visitors from 94 countries attended the last ONS event in 2022, and this year over 1,000 speakers will take to the stage across the four day programme.

The 2024 event is centred on the theme of ‘Imagine‘, with climate change and energy security a key focus for organisers.

Speaking to Energy Voice earlier this year, ONS president Leif Johan Sevland said he is “concerned” at the pace the world is reducing carbon emissions.

The bi-annual event is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, however, much has changed since Elon Musk kicked off the show two years ago.

Geopolitical activities have made “the total energy picture in Europe different from what it used to be,” said Sevland, who is a former mayor of Stavanger.

“I think there’s a realism in the energy transition which also has come. We see that oil and gas will be needed for a longer time than people expected.

© Supplied by ONS / Tord F Paulsen
ONS president Leif Johan Sevland. Stavanger.

“We see a lot of innovators, a lot of people coming in with ideas, initiatives which is extremely fruitful. I know by experience that those initiatives, it’s going to grow and we could have new majors coming in off that.”

50 years of ONS in Norway

The first ONS was held in Stavanger in 1974, with guests including Norway’s then Crown Prince Harald V.

The event began to incorporate renewable energy events into the programme from 2008.

Energy security has become an increasingly key focus of ONS since 2018, when organisers formed a strategic partnership with The Munich Security Conference, a leading international security forum.

The 2022 event featured an address from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, with the event taking place just months after the Russian invasion.

 

 

