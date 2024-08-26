Norway oil output, renewable push go hand-in-hand, Aker BP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Norway oil output, renewable push go hand-in-hand, Aker BP says

By Bloomberg
26/08/2024, 2:28 pm
© BloombergKarl Johnny Hersvik Photographer: Fredrik Bjerknes/Bloomberg
Norway must make more area available for hydrocarbon exploration and scale up the country’s nascent renewable sector in order to protect domestic suppliers of parts and services, according to the head of the country’s second biggest oil and gas company.

“We need as much acreage as is possible and whatever is hindered by environmental assessments, let’s do them and get that acreage onto the market,” Aker BP ASA Chief Executive Officer Karl Johnny Hersvik said in an interview on the sidelines of the ONS energy conference in Stavanger on Monday. “And then I would like to see greater effort toward large-scale renewable activity. Not for the oil and gas industry, but because the supplier industry – that we have been investing in for so long now – they actually need it.”

In 2022, Norway’s two biggest oil companies Aker BP and Equinor ASA decided to move ahead with plans to spend about 200 billion kroner ($19 billion) to develop a string of fields in the North and Norwegian seas. The investment plans were driven by temporary Covid-era tax rules that were intended to spur petroleum investments during the pandemic.

While the package created jobs and activity at a time when suppliers faced empty order books, the outlook beyond 2026 remains unclear, Hersvik said. The volume of work coming from renewable development projects in Norway is still too small to offset a major decline in oil and gas exploration, he said.

