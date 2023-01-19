Over 6,000 visitors expected at Aberdeen’s Subsea Expo 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Over 6,000 visitors expected at Aberdeen’s Subsea Expo 2023

Subsea Expo, the global underwater showcase in Aberdeen, is set to return to pre-pandemic numbers this year, with more than 6,000 visitors expected.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
19/01/2023, 11:58 am
Nearly 6,700 people attended the 2019 event.

Taking place at the P&J Live in Aberdeen from 21 – 23 February, Subsea Expo will dive into opportunities in the Blue Economy, estimated to be worth $3 trillion by 2030, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The 6,000+ visitor target would mark a return to form for the conference post-Covid.

In 2020, Subsea had record attendance of nearly 6,700 before dipping to around 4,000 in 2022 due to the pandemic. No show was held in 2021.

Global Underwater Hub, which organises the exhibition, has unveiled its packed plenary and agenda for the event, which will include Ørsted, the North Sea Transition Authority, Salmon Scotland and the UK Marine Energy Council.

Subsea Expo 2022.

Themed on “Into the Blue”, the 2023 event will highlight the potential of the underwater economy and the need for industry to maximise the economic opportunities therein; for Scotland, that’s likely to include huge offshore wind leasing projects like those of INTOG and ScotWind.

Around 90 industry experts, including those from Ping Petroleum, Equinor, Baker Hughes, Oceaneering and others will deliver presentations during the conference.

Andrew Bowie MP, UK parliamentary under-secretary of state for Exports, will open the plenary session, which will then be chaired by TV broadcaster and GUH head of communications Kirstin Gove, covering areas including offshore wind, marine energy and aquaculture.

On the session will be Sue Barr, chair of the UK UK Marine Energy Council; Pauline Innes, director of supply chain &decommissioning, North Sea Transition Authority; Benj Sykes, VP – offshore, head of environment, consenting and external affairs, Ørsted; Tavish Scott, chief executive, Salmon Scotland; and Neil Gordon, chief executive of Global Underwater Hub.

Neil Gordon, CEO of Global Underwater Hub

Neil Gordon, chief executive of the GUH, said: “With the rise of the Blue Economy and the acceleration of the energy transition, we’re seeing an unprecedented scale of opportunity on which our industry can capitalise. With this comes the need for more skilled companies and individuals with renewables expertise.

“Investing in and developing these skills and knowledge is part of our journey towards net-zero, helping the UK to competitively develop and deliver the technology and services to support the acceleration of the energy transition, cementing the UK as a world-leader in low-carbon and creating the jobs and exports of the future.”

Entrance to the exhibition and conference is free of charge.  Advance registration is recommended via the event website, www.subseaexpo.com

