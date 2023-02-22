How a two man crew gathered Nord Stream shrapnel with ROVs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Events / Subsea Expo

How a two man crew gathered Nord Stream shrapnel with ROVs

By Ryan Duff
22/02/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 22/02/2023, 12:31 pm
© Supplied by Michal WachucikPetter Sjursen product engineer for Blueye Robotics at the firm's Subsea Expo 2023 stall
Petter Sjursen product engineer for Blueye Robotics at the firm's Subsea Expo 2023 stall

A piece of shrapnel from the sabotaged Nord Stream pipeline is on display at Aberdeen’s Subsea Expo alongside the ROV that captured the first footage of the damage.

Blueye Robotics, the Norwegian manufacturer of remotely operated vehicles (ROV), used the Blueye 3X on display at its stall to capture footage of the pipeline after it was contacted by a Swedish newspaper that wanted to go down and get footage of the damage.

Petter Sjursen, product engineer for the firm, said: “After the Nord Stream explosions in September there was a lot of talk about wanting to go down there and see what happened with our own eyes.

“On the first trip, we went out with one man and the drones and actually got the first published images of the Nord Stream pipeline after the explosion.”

Following this, the BBC got in contact with the firm and a second trip was arranged, this was “a slightly bigger trip” as Mr Sjursen describes.

“The second time we went down with the two people and two drones, so we took a smaller vessel out three hours straight out into the sea.”

The second expedition used “multibeam sonar” to locate the pipeline, which allowed the team to “drive over the with the ROV and get visual footage of the pipe.”

To obtain the shrapnel on display at Subsea Expo the team used a “gripper arm attached to one of the drones.”

Mr Sjursen explains: “We were trying to locate a piece of the pipe that we could pick up and after a while, we actually managed to find a piece of the pipe.

“So we spent a little while grabbing onto it with the gripper and then we swam up to the surface.”

Gathering footage and retrieving a piece of the sabotaged Nord Stream Pipeline is something that Petter Sjursen and the Blueye Robotics team are proud of and they believe that this accomplishment demonstrates the capabilities of the ROVs the firm manufactures.

“What the Nord Stream trip with these drones actually shows us is that with just one or two guys, you can actually go out and get footage of the critical infrastructure at almost a 100-metre depth and you don’t need the big vessels and you don’t need the big work class that was used to do this anymore,” Mr Sjursen said.

“You can actually use smaller inspection class ROVs to do this in quite a simple manner.”

To get caught up on everything that happened surrounding the Nord Stream pipeline in 2022, read Energy Voice’s complete timeline of events here.

